Kimar Farquharson and Demario Prince, both Jamaican athletes, secured victories at the McFerrin – 12 Degree Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Saturday (13 Jan).

Farquharson, a junior at Texas A&M, won the men’s 600m with a time of 1:16.69, outpacing Sam Austin of Florida and David Seete of TCU, who clocked in at 1:16.80 and 1:17.54, respectively.

In the men’s 60m hurdles, Baylor’s Demario Prince emerged victorious, recording a time of 7.72 seconds. Florida’s Joshua Brockman and Arveyon Davis from Texas A&M followed with times of 7.76 and 8.09 seconds.

Grace Stark of Florida won the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.97 seconds, with Texas A&M’s Jaiya Covington and Florida’s Jayla Hollis placing second and third in 8.25 and 8.29 seconds, respectively.

Florida’s Jessica Edwards led the women’s 600m, finishing in 1:28.55. She was followed by Jasmin Muhammad-Graham of TCU and Layla Haynes of Florida, who recorded times of 1:31.34 and 1:32.90. In the women’s 60m, Texas A&M’s Camryn Dickson clinched first place with a time of 7.26 seconds, narrowly beating teammate Semira Killebrew and TCU’s Iyana Gray, who finished in 7.26 and 7.33 seconds.

Baylor’s De’montray Callis topped the men’s 60m with a time of 6.68 seconds, edging out Florida’s Wanya McCoy and TCU’s Jais Smith, who clocked 6.72 and 6.73 seconds. In the women’s 400m, Oklahoma’s Emmanuella Njenje led with a time of 55.55 seconds, followed by teammate Nia Parks and TCU’s Tia Williams, who finished in 55.95 and 56.45 seconds. The men’s 400m was dominated by Texas A&M’s Auhmad Robinson, who finished in 47.33 seconds, with teammate Bryce McCray and Florida’s Ashton Schwartzman completing the top three.

Florida’s Claire Bryant wins double at McFerrin – 12 Degree Invitational

Field events saw Florida’s Claire Bryant winning both the women’s high jump and long jump with marks of 1.84m and 6.61m, while Oklahoma’s Kyren Washington and Texas A&M’s Carter Bajoit led the men’s high jump with a clearance of 2.18m and 2.15m.

Florida’s Malcolm Clemons dominated the men’s long jump, and Oklahoma’s Brandon Green secured victory in the men’s triple jump.

TCU’s Rylan Engels won the women’s 800m in 2:11.68, followed by Baylor’s Jackie Addy and Oklahoma’s Kel McDavid. Florida’s Parvej Khan led the men’s 800m in 1:51.00, with teammate Joe Wester and TCU’s Giovouni Henry finishing closely behind.

Florida’s Jasmine Montgomery won the women’s 200m in 23.11 seconds, followed by TCU’s Teanna Harlin and Florida’s Ramiah Elliott. In the men’s 200m, Florida’s Robert Gregory took first place in 20.47 seconds, narrowly defeating Baylor’s Demar Francis and teammate Wanya McCoy.

In the women’s 3000m, Texas A&M’s Madison Brown triumphed with a time of 9:40.51, followed by Baylor’s Ellie Hodge. TCU’s Graydon Morris won the men’s 3000m in 8:16.89, with Zack Munger from Texas A&M finishing second.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity