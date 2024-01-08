On Saturday, January 13, 2024, G.C. Foster College will be the new venue for the JAAA PUMA Fuller/Anderson Development Meet, a prominent track and field competition that brings together athletes from numerous high schools and colleges across the region.

Following the early morning registration, the events are scheduled to begin with the 3000m race for female athletes at 9:00 am, succeeded by the 5000m open for male athletes at 9:30 am.

A series of 800m races across various classes for both male and female competitors will follow at 10:00 am, showcasing emerging talents from different educational institutions and athletic clubs.

The 60m dash for college and club sprinters will ignite the track at 11:00 am for both genders. Shortly after, at 11:30 am, athletes will take on the 60m hurdles, leading into the opening ceremony and award presentations at 12:30 pm.

After a break for lunch, the competition resumes with a full slate of 200m races at 1:00 pm. Later in the afternoon, at 3:00 pm, the 1500m races across several heats and classes will challenge the athletes’ endurance and race strategy.

The day’s track events will conclude with a series of 400m races at 4:00 pm, promising an exciting finale with both individual sprints and team relays.

In conjunction with the running events, the field will be alive with activity starting with long jump contests for younger female athletes in classes 3 and 4 at 9:00 am. As the day progresses, older students and open category participants will compete in the long jump, with boys and men scheduled for the afternoon.

This year marks a significant shift for the JAAA PUMA Fuller/Anderson Development Meet as it moves to G.C. Foster College for the first time after many years at its original location, Kirkvine Sports Club in Manchester.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

TIME EVENT CATEGORY GENDER 8:00 AM – 8:45 AM REGISTRATION 9:00 AM 3000m Open Female 9:30 AM 5000m Open Male 10:00 AM 800m Colleges/Clubs Female 800m Colleges/Clubs Male 800m Class 3 Girls 800m Class 2 Girls 800m Class 1 Girls 800m Class 3 Boys 800m Class 2 Boys 800m Class 1 Boys 11:00 AM 60M Dash Colleges/Clubs Female 60M Dash Colleges/Clubs Male 11:30 AM 60M Hurdles Colleges/Clubs Female 60M Hurdles Colleges/Clubs Male 12:30 PM Opening Ceremony/Awards 1:00 PM 200m Colleges/Clubs Female 200m Colleges/Clubs Male 200m Class 4 Girls 200m Class 3 Girls 200m Class 2 Girls 200m Class 1 Girls 200m Class 3 Boys 200m Class 2 Boys 200m Class 1 Boys 3:00 PM 1500M Class 3 (2 Heats) Girls 1500M Class 2 (2 Heats) Girls 1500M Class 1 & Open (2 Heats) Female 1500M Class 3 (2 Heats) Boys 1500M Class 2 (2 Heats) Boys 1500M Class 1 & Open (2 Heats) 4:00 PM 400m Colleges/Clubs Female 400m Colleges/Clubs Male 400m Class 3 Girls 400m Class 2 Girls 400m Class 1 Girls 400m Class 3 Boys 400m Class 2 Boys 400m Class 1 Boys

FIELD EVENT

TIME EVENT CATEGORY GENDER 9:00 AM Long Jump Classes 3&4 Girls 10:00 AM Long Jump Class 2 Girls 11:00 AM Long Jump Class 1 & Open Female 12:00 PM Long Jump Class 3 Boys 1:00 PM Long Jump Class 2 Boys 2:00 PM Long Jump Class 1 & Open Male

