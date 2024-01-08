JAAA Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet set for GC Foster College on Jan 13, 2024
JAAA Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, G.C. Foster College will be the new venue for the JAAA PUMA Fuller/Anderson Development Meet, a prominent track and field competition that brings together athletes from numerous high schools and colleges across the region.

Following the early morning registration, the events are scheduled to begin with the 3000m race for female athletes at 9:00 am, succeeded by the 5000m open for male athletes at 9:30 am.

A series of 800m races across various classes for both male and female competitors will follow at 10:00 am, showcasing emerging talents from different educational institutions and athletic clubs.

The 60m dash for college and club sprinters will ignite the track at 11:00 am for both genders. Shortly after, at 11:30 am, athletes will take on the 60m hurdles, leading into the opening ceremony and award presentations at 12:30 pm.

After a break for lunch, the competition resumes with a full slate of 200m races at 1:00 pm. Later in the afternoon, at 3:00 pm, the 1500m races across several heats and classes will challenge the athletes’ endurance and race strategy.

The day’s track events will conclude with a series of 400m races at 4:00 pm, promising an exciting finale with both individual sprints and team relays.

In conjunction with the running events, the field will be alive with activity starting with long jump contests for younger female athletes in classes 3 and 4 at 9:00 am. As the day progresses, older students and open category participants will compete in the long jump, with boys and men scheduled for the afternoon.

This year marks a significant shift for the JAAA PUMA Fuller/Anderson Development Meet as it moves to G.C. Foster College for the first time after many years at its original location, Kirkvine Sports Club in Manchester.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

TIMEEVENTCATEGORYGENDER
8:00 AM – 8:45 AMREGISTRATION
9:00 AM3000mOpenFemale
9:30 AM5000mOpenMale
10:00 AM800mColleges/ClubsFemale
800mColleges/ClubsMale
800mClass 3Girls
800mClass 2Girls
800mClass 1Girls
800mClass 3Boys
800mClass 2Boys
800mClass 1Boys
11:00 AM60M DashColleges/ClubsFemale
60M DashColleges/ClubsMale
11:30 AM60M HurdlesColleges/ClubsFemale
60M HurdlesColleges/ClubsMale
12:30 PMOpening Ceremony/Awards
1:00 PM200mColleges/ClubsFemale
200mColleges/ClubsMale
200mClass 4Girls
200mClass 3Girls
200mClass 2Girls
200mClass 1Girls
200mClass 3Boys
200mClass 2Boys
200mClass 1Boys
3:00 PM1500MClass 3 (2 Heats)Girls
1500MClass 2 (2 Heats)Girls
1500MClass 1 & Open (2 Heats)Female
1500MClass 3 (2 Heats)Boys
1500MClass 2 (2 Heats)Boys
1500MClass 1 & Open (2 Heats)
4:00 PM400mColleges/ClubsFemale
400mColleges/ClubsMale
400mClass 3Girls
400mClass 2Girls
400mClass 1Girls
400mClass 3Boys
400mClass 2Boys
400mClass 1Boys

FIELD EVENT

TIMEEVENTCATEGORYGENDER
9:00 AMLong JumpClasses 3&4Girls
10:00 AMLong JumpClass 2Girls
11:00 AMLong JumpClass 1 & OpenFemale
12:00 PMLong JumpClass 3Boys
1:00 PMLong JumpClass 2Boys
2:00 PMLong JumpClass 1 & OpenMale

____________________________________________________________
Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on FacebookTwitterTikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here