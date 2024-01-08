The Douglas Forrest Invitational is set to take place at the Stadium East in Kingston on January 13, starting at 8:30 am. Fans worldwide can catch all the action live, as the event will be streamed on TrackalertsTV’s YouTube and Facebook pages, offering a day filled with competitive track and field events.

The meet will kick off with the 400m hurdles for both classes 1 and 2 male and female open athletes, setting a high standard for the day’s competitions. Following this, the men’s 5,000m open and the women’s 3000m open will take place. The schedule also includes 800m races across all classes, 200m sprints for all classes, and 1500m middle-distance races. The day is set to culminate with the 4x400m relays, a segment that is always a crowd-pleaser.

Douglas Forrest Invitational field events, including long jump, triple jump, high jump, and shot put, will also feature, showcasing a variety of athletic skills.

Catch the Live Action of Douglas Forrest Invitational on TrackalertsTV Platforms

Brian Smith, the chairman of the organizing committee, expressed his appreciation for the event’s sponsors. “I would like to thank our sponsors for coming onboard to support the development of track and field in Jamaica,” Smith said. This gratitude highlights the significant role that sponsorship plays in fostering the growth of athletics in the region.

The Douglas Forrest Invitational is anticipated to draw a wide range of athletes from across the island, providing them a platform to display their talents and compete at a high level. This meet is a clear indication of Jamaica’s dedication to advancing track and field, a sport where the nation has a storied and successful legacy.

