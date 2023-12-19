The Penn Relays, a long-standing staple in track and field, have announced the commencement of their ticket renewal process for the upcoming 2024 event. Tickets went on sale on Friday, December 15, 2023. Previous ticket purchasers can renew their seats. Additionally, there will be an opportunity for them to change or upgrade their seating the week of January 22, 2024.

In a move to accommodate the growing demand, a limited number of premium seats, located at the Penn Relays Finish Line in section NE, will be available for purchase from December 15, 2023. These sought-after seats offer prime viewing for the entirety of the three-day event.

For those looking to attend but not renewing, all other reserved and general admission tickets will be available from Monday, January 29, 2024. However, patrons are advised to act quickly, as there will be price increases for Saturday tickets and School Days tickets starting Monday, April 8, 2024.

In a significant development for the event, the Penn Relays began showcasing high school girls’ talents on Saturday in 2023. This initiative marked a step towards greater inclusivity and recognition of young female athletes in the sport. Moving forward, there will be a rotation between the boys’ and girls’ programs. In 2024, the high school boys’ program will return to its Friday/Saturday schedule, while the girls will compete on Thursday and Friday.

This change not only provides equal exposure for both boys’ and girls’ high school programs but also aligns with the growing emphasis on gender equality in sports. The Penn Relays continue to evolve, ensuring that they remain a significant and inclusive platform for upcoming athletes to showcase their talents.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity