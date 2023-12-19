Former Kingston College (KC) track and field athlete Andre Pickersgill, 31, and Tiffany Perry, 34, were found dead in a residence in Lloyd, Ulster County. The discovery was made by the State Police in Highland, who were responding to a welfare check at 23 Church Street on December 13, 2023.

Highland State Police Discover Bodies of Andre Pickersgill and Tiffany Perry

Investigations indicated that Perry suffered multiple stab wounds, and it is believed that Pickersgill inflicted these before he took his own life. Authorities have confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to public safety, though the investigation into this incident is still active.

Pickersgill was a notable high school athlete, being a part of the KC team that included Adrian Bonner, Danzeto Cephas, and Donahue Williams. This team achieved distinction by winning the 2007 High School Boys’ 4×800 Championship of America at the Penn Relays.

The community is now dealing with the aftermath of this incident, which stands in stark contrast to Pickersgill’s earlier achievements in the realm of athletics. As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge about this unfortunate event.