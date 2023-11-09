Share the News: Tap to Share

For the ninth consecutive year, the MVP Track & Field Club is set to host Island-wide Grassroots Athletic Training Camps. The club extends invitations to secondary schools to nominate student-athletes aged 12 to 18 to participate in one of three Advanced Level Training Camps.

These camps are scheduled to occur in each Jamaican county throughout November.

Bruce James, the President of MVP, noted that “over 100 schools from all 14 parishes in Jamaica have been invited, and we are nearing our participant capacity.” ALSO READ: Jaheel Hyde Sprints to 400m Hurdles Glory at Pan American Games

MVP Head Coach, Paul Francis, stated, “Building on our exceptional performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, we feel an obligation to disseminate our knowledge and training practices to student-athletes and, crucially, their coaches across Jamaica’s three counties. A memorable moment in Budapest featured a 2016 MVP Grassroots Training Camps alumnus, Antonio Watson, capturing the Gold medal in the 400m.” (picture attached). ALSO READ: Amebaw and Keter face tough opposition in Cardiff

MVP Track & Field Club set dates for training camps

The Cornwall Advanced Level Training Camp is scheduled for this Saturday, November 11th at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in St. James. Subsequently, the Middlesex Advanced Level Training Camp will take place at GC Foster College in St. Catherine on Saturday, November 18th. The final Advanced Level Training Camp for Surrey is set for the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, November 25th, 2023.

A distinguished group of Jamaican coaches, all with international experience and led by MVP Head Coach Paul Francis, will direct over 120 student-athletes in each training camp. The camps cover six track and field events: Hurdling, Sprinting, Throwing, Jumping, Distance Running, and Relays. MVP Track & Field Club athletes often visit these camps to engage with the young, hopeful athletes.

The enjoyment of the student-athletes is further augmented by one of the world’s leading sports apparel companies, PUMA, which will supply gear. WATA and Powerade will provide hydration; NCB and the NCB Foundation will offer financial literacy solutions; Best Dressed Chicken will address the athletes’ nutritional requirements; and the Sports Development Foundation continues to fulfill its mission of supporting high-quality development programs across Jamaica. Digicel has partnered as the telecommunications provider for the camps.

The all-day training camps, which begin at 8:30 am, are exclusive and by invitation only.