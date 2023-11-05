Share the News: Tap to Share

SANTIAGO – Jaheel Hyde of Jamaica reigned supreme in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Pan American Games, clinching gold in 49.19 seconds. His victory highlighted the day’s events, which saw five winners from North America and the Caribbean.

Hyde’s triumph edged out Brazil’s Matheus Lima, who took silver in a competitive 49.69 seconds, while Cuba’s Yoao Illas claimed the bronze with a finish of 49.74 seconds.

Zayas Tops High Jump Podium at Pan American Games

The athletics stage also saw Cuba’s Luis Enrique Zayas capturing gold in the men’s high jump, clearing a height of 2.27 meters. In the men’s 10000m, it was Isai Rodriguez of the USA who took the top spot with a commanding time of 28:17.84, ahead of fellow American Samuel Kiprono Chelanga.

Lázaro Martínez kept the Cuban flag flying high with a gold-winning leap of 17.19 meters in the men’s triple jump, and Colombia’s Flor Denis Ruiz rounded off the day with a gold in the women’s javelin throw, marking a throw of 63.10 meters.

These performances underlined another exhilarating day at the Pan American Games, which continues to be a display of exceptional talent from across the continents.