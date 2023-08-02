Top Names Confirmed for Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis – 200m and 100H Events to Sizzle

Sharing is caring!

MEMPHIS (USA): The stage is set for an electrifying Ed Murphey Classic, World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meeting on Friday (4 Aug), with a star-studded lineup featuring top names in various events. The event is part of the American Track League.

In the 400m hurdles, fans can look forward to witnessing Kyron McMaster, Khallifah Rosser, and Jaheel Hyde battle it out for victory. Davis leads field with 10.87 at Ed Murphey Classic

The women’s 100m hurdles promises to be a thrilling contest, with Olympic Games champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn facing stiff competition from Alaysha Johnson and Tia Jones, who will be joined by the multi-talented combined events star Anna Hall.

Ed Murphey Classic men’s 200m is going to be red hot

The men’s 200m race will undoubtedly be a highlight, as Andre de Grasse, fresh off his Canadian title win, goes head-to-head against the formidable Kenny Bednarek and the reigning 400m Olympic champion, Steven Gardiner.

Expect fireworks at the Ed Murphey Classic as these elite athletes showcase their skills and determination in pursuit of victory. Athletics enthusiasts won’t want to miss this exciting event in Memphis.

