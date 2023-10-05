MOSCOW, Russia: The former European indoor 3000m champion, Elena Korobkina, has been handed a four-year ban and the annulment of her results spanning from July 2, 2013, to July 24, 2016, according to a report by sports.ru.

The decision follows revelations from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory (LIMS), which indicated that Korobkina had violated anti-doping regulations. The All-Russia Athletics Federation released a statement confirming the sanctions.

Athletics Integrity Upheld: Elena Korobkina‘s Ban Sends a Strong Message

As a result of this ban, Elena Korobkina will lose her 3000m title earned at the 2015 European Indoor Championships, and her 1500m gold medal achieved at the 2013 World University Games.

These medals will be reassigned to other athletes; Belarus’ Sviatlana Kudzelich will inherit the 3000m title, while Albania’s Luiza Gega will receive the 1500m gold.

Elena Korobkina’s ban and the subsequent reallocation of her medals highlight the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of athletics through rigorous anti-doping measures. Such actions are crucial in preserving the fairness and credibility of competitive sports.