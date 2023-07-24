Isaiah Harris Shines at Under Armour Sunset Tour in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, USA (July 22) – The Under Armour Sunset Tour (WACT Bronze) in Los Angeles witnessed thrilling performances from top athletes, with Isaiah Harris dominating the 800m event in a stellar time of 1:44.85.

Isaiah Harris, who placed second at the USA Trials, is heading back to the World Championships for the first time in six years. This year’s Budapest 2023 World Championships will be from August 19-27. Harris, who is 26 years old, completed at the London 2017 World Championships and made the men’s 800m semi-finals.

The meet showcased incredible talent, setting the stage for an exciting track and field prowess display. Budapest 2023 World Championships Schedule

In the 1500m, Eric Holt showcased his exceptional form, clocking an impressive 3:34.50, securing a personal best, closely followed by Henry Wynne with a time of 3:34.55.

Canadian athlete Ben Flanagan exhibited his endurance and strength in the 5000m, claiming victory with a remarkable time of 13:20.13. ALSO READ: Sha’Carri Richardson’s Hamstring Woes Cast Doubt on World Championships Bid

The steeplechase event saw Tunisian athlete Ahmed Jaziri standing victorious, crossing the finish line in 8:24.31, a testament to his skill and determination.

Sammy Watson impressed spectators in the 800m, storming to victory with a personal best time of 2:00.60, demonstrating her potential for future success in the sport.

Karissa Schweizer stood firm in the highly competitive 1500m event and ran away the victor in 4:04.35.

The 5000m event witnessed a standout performance from Whitni Morgan, who achieved a personal best time of 15:02.07, leaving a lasting mark on the competition.

The Under Armour Sunset Tour in Los Angeles proved to be a platform for remarkable achievements, as athletes delivered outstanding performances in various disciplines.

