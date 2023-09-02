XIAMEN, CHINA: Eight newly-crowned World Champions will compete at the Xiamen Diamond League this Saturday, making it the penultimate Diamond League meet before the Finals in Eugene.
How to watch Live Stream of the Xiamen Diamond League?
Tune in to the Xiamen Diamond League’s live stream on the official organizer’s YouTube channel.
The event will feature six last-chance qualifiers across various disciplines, including women’s long jump and discus, and men’s 100m, steeplechase, high hurdles, and triple jump. Not to be overlooked is the classic duel between Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs. This is the first time the meet is being held in Xiamen and marks the return of the Wanda Diamond League to China since 2019.
Xiamen Diamond League Event-by-Event Short Previews:
Women:
- 400m: World medalists Marileidy Paulino and Sada Williams lead the field. Will we see sub-49 times again?
- 1500m: Nelly Chepchirchir, fifth in Budapest, faces off against newcomers Freweyni Hailu and Worknesh Mesele.
- 3000m: World 5000m medalist Beatrice Chebet is the clear favorite.
- 400m Hurdles: Rushell Clayton, third in Budapest, competes against other World finalists.
- High Jump: A duel of World Champions between Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Eleanor Patterson. Will they break the world lead?
- Long Jump: Ivana Vuleta is challenged by Ese Brume and Quanesha Burks, both aiming for a Diamond League final spot.
- Discus: Laulaga Tausaga looks to maintain her excellent form from Budapest, but faces competition from Bin Feng and Sandra Perkovic.
Men:
- 100m: Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs, who both missed the World finals, face Christian Coleman, fifth in Budapest. Three Diamond League final spots are up for grabs.
- 400m: An open race led by Quincy Hall, featuring other Budapest finalists Vernon Norwood and Kirani James. Rusheen McDonald, who only ran the relay at the Worlds, is also competing.
- 800m: Marco Arop faces other World medalists Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Ben Pattison. Wyclife Kinyamal is fresh after missing Budapest.
- 3000m Steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali aims to confirm his dominance, with Abraham Kibiwot also in the mix.
- 110m Hurdles: Grant Holloway is challenged by the next top three from Budapest: Hansle Parchment, Daniel Roberts, and Freddie Crittenden. Five Diamond League final spots are still available.
- Triple Jump: Hugues Fabrice Zango faces World Ranking leader Andy Diaz, who missed the Worlds. Three Diamond League final spots are also at stake.