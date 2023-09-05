The two fastest sprinters of 2023, Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, are slated to compete in their respective 100-meter races at this year’s Prefontaine Classic, serving as the Wanda Eugene Diamond League Final. The event, set for Saturday, September 16 in Eugene, Oregon, officially confirmed the participation of both athletes.

Can Anyone Stop Richardson and Lyles? Sprint Stars Headline 2023 Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson, after clinching the 100-meter title at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, stated, “I’m not back. I’m better.”

She further demonstrated her prowess by winning gold in the 100-meter and 4×100-meter relay, and capturing bronze in the 200-meters at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The two-time World Champion aims to extend her success at the Prefontaine Classic.

Noah Lyles, who recently bagged three gold medals in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships, also has his eyes set on a new accolade.

Having already secured four Wanda Diamond League Champion trophies in the 200m for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022, Lyles is now seeking his first 100-meter title at the Diamond League Final. The Olympic medalist clocked a wind-legal personal best of 9.83 seconds this season, earning him the top spot in the global rankings for the event.

Saturday’s session of The Prefontaine Classic begins at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. The specific timetable will be released at a future date via Pre Classic’s website, email, and social media channels. Single-day tickets are on sale at PreClassic.com/tickets. Until noon Pacific time on Wednesday, September 6, tickets to Saturday’s session are just $25.

Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Events