Tobi Amusan Glimpses Hope for Budapest 23 Title Defense

MONACO (MON): The reigning World 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, is on edge as she awaits a pivotal decision from World Athletics regarding her eligibility to defend her title – Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships.

Amusan’s fate depends on her clearance from alleged whereabouts failures, which led to her provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). In a bold move, the Nigerian athlete has chosen to challenge the charge leveled against her.

The AIU said a decision on Amusan’s appeal will be made before the start of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships.

Last month, Amusan was ensnared by the cloud of suspicion due to three whereabouts failures, prompting the AIU’s intervention and subsequent provisional suspension. Undeterred by the setback, Amusan has embarked on a determined effort to contest the charge that threatens her participation in the upcoming World Championships.

How did Tobi Amusan perform at the Eugene 2022 World Athletics Championships?

Tobi Amusan ran 12.12 to set a new women’s 100m hurdles record in the semi-final at the Eugene 2022 championships. She went on to win the final in a wind-aided 12.06 seconds. ALSO READ: Jamaican-coached Tobi Amusan smashes 100m hurdles world record – Oregon22

As the world of athletics watches closely, the AIU is poised to make a crucial determination on Amusan’s appeal. The outcome of this decision holds immense significance, as it will determine whether the hurdles champion can step onto the track in Budapest 23 and endeavor to retain her hard-earned title. With the World Championships rapidly approaching, the clock is ticking for both Amusan and the AIU to reach a verdict that will shape the course of her athletic journey.

