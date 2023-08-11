Issam Asinga’s Budapest 23 Hopes Crushed by Suspension

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

In a stunning turn of events, the promising path of emerging sprint sensation Issam Asinga has taken an unforeseen detour as he navigates a provisional suspension, effectively sidelining him from the much-anticipated Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships. With this suspension announcement coming just days prior to the event’s commencement, Asinga’s dreams of participating in the championship have been dashed, introducing an unexpected twist to his athletic journey.

Asinga, who made waves by clocking an impressive 9.89 seconds to secure victory at the South American Championships and establish a new World U20 men’s 100m record, is now provisionally suspended for what is described as the “Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (GW1516).” ALSO READ: From Zero to Hero: How Issam Asinga Defeated Noah Lyles

The AIU has provisionally suspended Issamade Asinga (Suriname) for the presence/use of a Prohibited Substance (GW1516). Details here: https://t.co/Y8LF9j2o9f pic.twitter.com/JDBRnGp4iO — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) August 11, 2023

What does the provisional suspension mean for Issam Asinga?

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a provisional suspension entails the temporary barring of an athlete or individual from participating in any athletic competition or activity. This suspension is enacted prior to a final decision rendered through a hearing conducted in accordance with the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

The provisional suspension is undoubtedly a significant setback for the South American sprint double champion, Issam Asinga. His impressive performances had fueled anticipation of his potential to challenge seasoned sprinters on the global stage at the World Athletics Championships.

Notably, Asinga’s remarkable time of 19.97 seconds, recorded earlier this year in Texas, stands as both a South American U20 record and a national record for Suriname, underscoring his remarkable talent and potential.

Asinga’s journey has included notable achievements, including his tenure at Montverde Academy, where he was honored as the Gatorade Florida Boys Track & Field Player of the Year in 2023. Further showcasing his potential, he has inked a National Letter of Intent to compete on scholarship at Texas A&M University.

