caribshopper
Featured

Issam Asinga’s Budapest 23 Hopes Crushed by Suspension

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 11, 2023
Rising Star: Issam Asinga's Unprecedented Double Sub-10 Second Run at the PURE Athletics Spring Invitational!
Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

In a stunning turn of events, the promising path of emerging sprint sensation Issam Asinga has taken an unforeseen detour as he navigates a provisional suspension, effectively sidelining him from the much-anticipated Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships. With this suspension announcement coming just days prior to the event’s commencement, Asinga’s dreams of participating in the championship have been dashed, introducing an unexpected twist to his athletic journey.

Asinga, who made waves by clocking an impressive 9.89 seconds to secure victory at the South American Championships and establish a new World U20 men’s 100m record, is now provisionally suspended for what is described as the “Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (GW1516).” ALSO READ: From Zero to Hero: How Issam Asinga Defeated Noah Lyles 

What does the provisional suspension mean for Issam Asinga?

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a provisional suspension entails the temporary barring of an athlete or individual from participating in any athletic competition or activity. This suspension is enacted prior to a final decision rendered through a hearing conducted in accordance with the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

The provisional suspension is undoubtedly a significant setback for the South American sprint double champion, Issam Asinga. His impressive performances had fueled anticipation of his potential to challenge seasoned sprinters on the global stage at the World Athletics Championships.

Notably, Asinga’s remarkable time of 19.97 seconds, recorded earlier this year in Texas, stands as both a South American U20 record and a national record for Suriname, underscoring his remarkable talent and potential.

Asinga’s journey has included notable achievements, including his tenure at Montverde Academy, where he was honored as the Gatorade Florida Boys Track & Field Player of the Year in 2023. Further showcasing his potential, he has inked a National Letter of Intent to compete on scholarship at Texas A&M University.

In other track and field news update, Sustainability at WCH Budapest 23 – what to expect and Femke Bol and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Set for Epic Clash 

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Injury Sidelines Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from Budapest 23 400m Showdown

Aug 11, 2023
Featured

Kirani James Makes Triumphant Return to Track Amid Personal Challenges

Aug 11, 2023
Featured

Noah Lyles’ Bold Predictions: 19.10 and 9.65 on the Horizon

Aug 10, 2023
3 thoughts on “Issam Asinga’s Budapest 23 Hopes Crushed by Suspension”

  3. I’m wondering about two particular athletes who have clocked mindboggling world record times at the 400mh? Have they been tested? Are Black athletes targeted?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Injury Sidelines Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from Budapest 23 400m Showdown

Aug 11, 2023 7 Comments
Articles

Tobi Amusan Glimpses Hope for Budapest 23 Title Defense

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Issam Asinga’s Budapest 23 Hopes Crushed by Suspension

Aug 11, 2023 3 Comments
Featured

Kirani James Makes Triumphant Return to Track Amid Personal Challenges

Aug 11, 2023 7 Comments