Sifan Hassan Set to Compete in Triple Events at Budapest 2023 World Championships

AMSTERDAM (NED): The Dutch national team roster for the upcoming Budapest 2023 World Championships was unveiled today (2 Aug), and it includes the highly versatile Sifan Hassan, who will be competing in an impressive three events.

Hassan’s schedule will be challenging, as she is slated to participate in the 1500m, 5000m, and 10,000m races. Hassan smashes world 10,000m record with 29:06.82 in Hengelo

Sifan Hassan demanding itinerary at the World Championships

The demanding itinerary has Hassan potentially beginning her campaign with the 1500m heats on day 1 in the morning, followed by the 10,000m final on the same day in the evening. Day 2 will see the 1500m semifinals taking place in the evening. To allow for some recovery, day 3 will serve as a rest day for Hassan. On day 4, she will aim for the 1500m final.

The intensity continues on day 5 with the 5000m heats scheduled in the morning. Subsequently, days 6 and 7 will provide much-needed rest and recuperation time for the talented athlete. Finally, on day 8, Sifan Hassan will take on the challenge of the 5000m final.

In summary, Sifan Hassan’s potential schedule could involve a remarkable total of six races in just eight days, showcasing her remarkable talent and tenacity as she competes against the world’s best in multiple events. Fans and the track and field news community will be eagerly awaiting her performances at the prestigious championships in Budapest.

