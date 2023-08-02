Athing Mu’s World Championships Participation in Question as Coach Bobby Kersee Deliberates

Sharing is caring!

LOS ANGELES (USA): Athing Mu, the remarkable Olympic and World champion in the 800m, remains dedicated to her training. However, her appearance at the upcoming Budapest 2023 World Championships is uncertain.

According to her coach Bobby Kersee, the decision lies within their control, and they are considering the possibility of training through this year and focusing on the events of the following year.

Athing Mu 2023 season limited

As of now, Athing Mu’s competitive outings have been limited. She participated in only one 800m race at the NYC Golden meet, where she clocked an impressive 1:58.73. Subsequently, she competed in two 1500m races at the US nationals, but her involvement in other events has been minimal.

With the news of her potential decision to forego this year’s World Championships, fans and the sporting community will eagerly await further updates from Mu and her coach as they strategize and weigh their options for the upcoming athletic seasons.

