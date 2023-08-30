Several Jamaicans, led by Shericka Jackson and Elaine-Thompson-Herah, are set to compete at the Zurich Diamond League in Switzerland on Thursday, 31 August.

The women’s 100m dash promises excitement, with world champion Sha’Carri Richardson going head-to-head with Olympic Games champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Richardson is enjoying a standout season, while Thompson-Herah, who missed out on a spot in Jamaica’s individual 100m team, is finding her stride. Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes, along with Americans Twanisha Terry and Tamara Clark, will also be on the starting blocks.

Can Shericka Jackson break the world record at the Zurich Diamond League?

Shericka Jackson is the favorite and, judging by her pre-race remarks, might have her sights set on the world record.

Fresh off her championship record run of 21.41 seconds in the women’s 200m, Shericka Jackson is gearing up to challenge the world 200m record of 21.34 seconds. Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States established this record during the 1988 Summer Olympics. Notably, Jackson’s 21.41 seconds, recorded in Budapest on 25 Aug 2023, is the second-fastest in history, crowning her the reigning women’s 200m champion.

Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, Americans Jenna Prandini, Tamara Clark, Twanisha Terry, Kayla White, and Brittany Brown, it is hoped will push Jackson in the half lapper.

World champion Danielle Williams will be up against a strong field in the hurdles, including Americans Nia Ali, Kendra Harrison, Tia Jones, and Alaysha Johnson. Bahamian Devynne Charlton and Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will also compete.

Noah Lyles, buoyed by his performance in Budapest, will race against fellow Americans Erriyon Knighton and Kenneth Bednarek in the men’s 200m. Zharnel Hughes and Andre De Grasse are also scheduled to compete in the event.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is slated for the one-lap event, competing primarily against athletes with personal bests in the 51 and 52-second range. Miller-Uibo has recently given birth four months ago. Based on personal records, the fastest outside of Miller-Uibo is Lisanne de Witte of the Netherlands.

Roshawn Clarke, fresh from setting a new World U20 and Jamaican senior record at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, is making his Diamond League debut. He’ll be up against world record holder and three-time world champion Karsten Warhlom, Budapest 23 silver medalist Kyron McMaster, Alison de Santos of Brazil, and Americans CJ Allen and Trevor Bassitt.

Jamaicans Tajay Gayle and Carey McLeod will challenge world champion Miltiadis Tentoglou in the men’s long jump.

The women’s 800m will feature Adelle Tracey and Natoya Goule-Toppin, with American Raevyn Rodgers, the year’s fastest in the field, also participating.

In the triple jump, Jamaicans Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams will compete against Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela. Thea Lafond from the Dominican Republic will also participate.