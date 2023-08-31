ZURICH (SUI, Aug 31): The Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League once again lived up to its reputation as a world-class event, boasting impeccable organization and a memorable ending featuring singers, cars, and fireworks.

Despite the cool weather, 8 out of the 12 individual winners from the Budapest competition replicated their victories for the Zurich Diamond League. Notably, Tamberi, Karsten Warholm, Neeraj Chopra, and Josh Kerr couldn’t repeat their previous week’s success.

Highlights included a Swiss record in hurdles, Mutaz Essa Barshim’s jump over 2.35m, and Mondo Duplantis’ ambitious world record attempt at 6.23m. The evening’s surprise was Kyron McMaster’s victory over Warholm.

Also, in track and field news from Zurich, Shericka Jackson and Danielle Williams Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League and Sha’Carri Richardson Outshines Jamaican Competitors in Women’s 100m at Zurich Diamond League

Zurich Diamond League Short Reviews by Event:

Women:

100m: Sha’Carri Richardson maintained her form, winning in 10.88 (-0.2) and securing a DL final spot. Elaine Thompson-Herah achieved a season-best 11.00, finishing a close third behind Natasha Morrison.

200m: Shericka Jackson clinched a clear victory in 21.82 (-0.8), followed by Daryll Neita (22.25) and Kayla White (22.33). All three secured their DL final spots.

400m (non-DL): Shaunae Miller-Uibo marked her comeback post-pregnancy with a win in 51.83, narrowly beating Annina Fahr (51.97).

800m: Laura Muir dominated in 1:57.71, with Catriona Bisset (1:58.77) and Adelle Tracey (1:59.05) trailing. U20 Audrey Werro achieved a personal best of 1:59.50.

3000m steeple: The order mirrored Budapest, with Winfred Yavi (9:03.19) leading, followed by Beatrice Chepkoech (9:03.70) and Faith Cherotich (9:07.59). Chepkoech's challenge to Yavi was more prolonged than in Hungary. Luiza Gega set a national record for Albania (9:09.64).

100m hurdles: World champion Danielle Williams triumphed again in 12.54 (-0.2), narrowly beating Alaysha Johnson (12.58) and Kendra Harrison (12.59). Despite her win, Williams couldn't secure a DL final spot. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn withdrew due to illness.

Triple jump: Yulimar Rojas led from the start, achieving three 15m+ marks. She was followed by Shanieka Ricketts (14.78/0.6) and Liadagmis Povea (14.73/0.2). The top two, along with Leyanis Perez and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, secured DL final spots.

4x100m (non-DL): The Netherlands clinched victory in 42.86, narrowly beating the home team (42.94).

Men: