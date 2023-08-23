Key Stats and Insights: Budapest 23 – Day 5 Unveiled

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Here are the Budapest 23 Day 5 stats provided by Ken Nakamura.

Women’s 200m First Round

Sha’Carri Richardson’s time of 22.16 is the second fastest first round time in World Athletics Championships history. The fastest is 21.98 by Seyni from Eugene.

Men’s 200m First Round

Zharnel Hughes’ time of 19.99 is the second fastest first round time in World Championships history. Only Noah Lyles with 19.98 from Eugene 2022 is faster.

800m First Round

All 7 winners in the 800m first round posted times under 2 minutes. The time of 2:00.39 by Gajanova is the fastest non-qualifying time at World Athletics Championships.

Women’s 5000m Semifinal

The time of 14:32.29 is the fastest heat (semi) time for the Women’s 5000m in World Championships history, surpassing Masai’s 14:45.35 from 2003.

14:32.29 is the sixth fastest time in the history of the Women’s 5000m at the World Athletics Championships. It would have won every final except for Doha and Beijing.

Women’s 100mH Semifinal

Megan Tapper’s time of 12.55 is the second fastest non-qualifying time for the final of the Women’s 100mH in World Championships history. The fastest non-qualifying time is 12.52 by Megan Tapper from Eugene.

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying

Hanna Skydan’s throw of 77.10m is the longest in the qualifying round of the Women’s Hammer Throw at World Championships. The previous record was 76.18m by Wlodarczyk from 2013.

Anita Wlodarczyk’s throw of 71.17m is the longest throw that failed to make the final in the Women’s Hammer Throw at World Championships. The previous longest non-qualifier was 70.86m in Eugene.

1500m

For two consecutive World Championships, Great Britain won the 1500m and African countries were shut out of the medals.

Best marks for places 3rd to 8th in World Championships were set in the 1500m.

NOR won two medals in the 1500m for the first time in World Championships history. Previously, KEN (three times) and ESP won two medals at the World Championships 1500m. In the final, 8 Europeans competed.

Women’s 400m

A winning margin of 0.81 seconds is the largest in the Women’s 400m at World Championships. Previously, 0.68 seconds from 1995 was the largest.

The time of 48.76 by Marileidy Paulino is the 5th fastest in the Women’s 400m at World Championships.

Marileidy Paulino’s gold is the first for the Dominican Republic in the Women’s 400m at World Championships. She improved from silver to gold, and Sada Williams won two consecutive bronze medals in this event.

Natalia Kaczmarek’s silver is the first medal for Poland in the Women’s 400m at World Championships.

Women’s Pole Vault

It’s the first gold for Australia in the Women’s Pole Vault at the World Athletics Championships.

Nina Kennedy became the first Commonwealth Games champion to win the World Championships at Women’s Pole Vault.

It’s the second gold for Katie Moon, tying her with Dragila. She is still behind Isinbayeva, who has three gold medals.

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Karsten Warholm’s third gold is a record for this event, with others like Moses, Sanchez, and Clement having two.

Kyron McMaster won the first medal for the British Virgin Islands in the Men’s 400m Hurdles at World Athletics Championships. The British Virgin Islands has a population of 32,000.

These statistics provide insights into the impressive performances at the World Athletics Championships.

