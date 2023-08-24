Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 6 Schedule

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

The schedule for Day 6 of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships has been released, featuring a lineup of 15 Jamaican athletes led by defending 200m champion Shericka Jackson.

Shericka Jackson vs Sha’Carri Richardson in women’s 200m semis at Budapest 23?

In the women’s 200m, Jackson is set to compete in heat 3, facing off against United States’ world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

A mere 15 minutes before Jackson, Natalliah Whyte, and Kevona Davis step onto the track for the 200m semi-finals, three Jamaicans will embark on their quest for medals in the men’s long jump event.

Wayne Pinnock, who achieved a remarkable 8.54m jump – the longest leap globally over the past two years – will be joined by former champion Tajay Gayle and Carey McLeod in the men’s long jump final.

The women’s 100m hurdles final will see the participation of Danielle Williams and Ackera Nugent. Meanwhile, Antonio Watson and Sean Bailey are geared up for the men’s 400m final.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Jamaica will be fully represented by Janieve Russell, Andrenette Knight, and Rushell Clayton.

Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 6 Schedule

12:30 PM – Men’s Long Jump Final

Carey McLeod

Tajay Gayle

Wayne Pinnock

12:45 PM – Women’s 200m Semi-Final

Natalliah Whyte (Heat 1)

Kevona Davis (Heat 2)

Shericka Jackson (Heat 3)

01:20 PM – Men’s 200m Semi-Final

Andrew Hudson (Heat 1)

Rasheed Dwyer (Heat 3)

02:22 PM – Women’s 100mH Final

Ackera Nugent

Danielle Williams

02:35 PM – Men’s 400m Final

Antonio Watson

Sean Bailey

02:50 PM – Women’s 400mH Final

Andrenette Knight

Janieve Russell

Rushell Clayton



