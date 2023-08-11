caribshopper
Issam Asinga’s Assurance: ‘See You Soon’ Message as Budapest 23 Looms

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 11, 2023
Issam Asinga's Enigmatic Pre-Budapest 23 Statement: 'See You Soon
Issam Asinga promised his fans, “See you soon,” shortly after Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced he was provisionally suspended from the sport.

According to the AIU, Suriname South American sprint double champion Issam Asinga has been suspended “provisionally for the presence/use of a Prohibited Substance (GW1516).” ALSO READ: Issam Asinga’s Budapest 23 Hopes Crushed by Suspension

Issam Asinga, less than eight days before the start of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, is optimistic about competing.

“The AIU has agreed to test my B sample, before the World Championships next week. Until that time, I will remain steadfast and wait,” he said in a statement on Friday, 11 August.

Issam Asinga’s full statement is below:

As you may have read, the AlU has charged me and provisionally suspended me for an alleged anti-doping violation related to a urine sample I provided out of competition at my home on 18 July.

“During the high school season, I agreed to be a part of the registered testing pool, as I recognized I was having a historic season. I have been tested before, and after this alleged offense. On 10 June I ran 10.02 wind legal, and a wind aided 9.83. The AlU tested me at home the next day, and that result is negative. I then competed al a World Athletics Gold Level meet 2 weeks later in New York (24 June).

The sample in question is 18 July. I was tested a week later at the South American Championships (28 July), where I set a World U20 Record. With the AlU’s assistance, the Rio laboratory in Brazil, expedited an analysis of my sample which also came back negative last night (10 August).

“To clarify, the alleged amount found in my urine sample is 0.2 nanograms per mI (0.0000002mg/ml). For context, a single grain of salt is approximately 58,500 nanograms (0.0585mg). All my supplements are NSF and BSCG batch tested for WADA banned substances.

“I respect the AlU’s processes, and I will continue to comply, as we work to find out what has happened. My team and I are aware that the next generation of track stars is looking up to me, and I would never intentionally let them down. The AIU has agreed to test my B sample, before the World Championships next week. Until that time, I will remain steadfast and wait.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

