Multiple WACT Challenger Highlights Across Europe

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

JESSHEIM (NOR, Aug 12): Norway’s Games saw a standout performance by Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen, who clocked an impressive 45.53 in the 400m.

Andrea Rooth shone in the 400m hurdles, setting a new personal best of 55.74. She secured victory ahead of Elisabeth Slettum (55.89) and Switzerland’s Annina Fahr (55.98).

Over in Manchester, Great Britain, the BMC Grand Prix meet delivered exciting action, with Sarah McDonald clinching the women’s 1500m title in 4:03.03. ALSO READ: WCH Budapest 23 preview: marathon

Mexico’s Laura Galvan marked a national record (NR) of 4:03.06 for second place, while Finland’s Sara Lappalainen claimed third in 4:05.93. In the 800m, Matthew Stonier (1:45.79 PB) and Khahisa Mhlanga (2:00.15 PB) achieved personal bests. Cathal Doyle of Ireland dominated the men’s 1500m in 3:37.43. Hannah Irwin triumphed in the 5000m with a personal best time of 15:40.57.

In track and field news from Helsingborg, Swedeen, on Aug 13, Karl Wallgren showcased his skills at the Swedish U23 Championships, securing a strong 400m hurdles performance in 50.18. ALSO READ: Noah Lyles’ Bold Predictions: 19.10 and 9.65 on the Horizon

In the U18 category, Anton Stromberg was impressive with a hammer throw (5kg) result of 70.20m.

Also in Tampere, Finland, the track and field news highlight from three days of fierce competition, young talents left their mark at the Finnish U18 Championships.

Aatu Kangasniemi (75.62) emerged as the hammer throw (11.5kg) champion, outperforming Mico Lampinen (74.73). Lampinen dominated the discus throw (1.5kg) on day two with a 62.35m effort.

The final day showcased impressive performances: Juho Touru launched a 72.28m javelin (700g) throw, while Aatu Kangasniemi excelled in the shot put (5kg) with a distance of 19.79m.

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring