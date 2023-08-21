Jamaica Awaits Placement on the Table as USA Leads with Six Medals at Budapest 2023 Athletics Championships

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

As of Sunday, August 20th, at the World Athletics Championships – Budapest 2023, the United States takes the lead on the medal table. After two days of competition, the USA secured three gold medals, along with two silvers and one bronze, accumulating a total of six medals.

Spain claimed the second spot on the table, earning two golds in the 20km race walk events. Additionally, Ethiopia, Great Britain & N.I., Canada, Serbia, and Uganda have each clinched a gold medal so far.

🥇🏆🌍 #WorldAthleticsChamps #MedalTally #Budapest2023

Here’s the medal table standings for the World Athletics Championships – Budapest 2023:

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 United States 3 2 1 6 2 Spain 2 0 0 2 3 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4 4 Great Britain & N.I. 1 1 1 3 5 Canada 1 0 0 1 5 Serbia 1 0 0 1 5 Uganda 1 0 0 1 8 Italy 0 1 1 2 9 Australia 0 1 0 1 9 Botswana 0 1 0 1 9 Kenya 0 1 0 1 9 Poland 0 1 0 1 9 Sweden 0 1 0 1 14 Brazil 0 0 1 1 14 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 14 Hungary 0 0 1 1 14 Netherlands 0 0 1 1 14 Romania 0 0 1 1

