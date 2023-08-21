caribshopper
Jamaica Awaits Placement on the Table as USA Leads with Six Medals at Budapest 2023 Athletics Championships

By Gary Smith

Aug 21, 2023
Noah Lyles wins the men's 100m title while Jamaican Oblique Seville and Riyem Forde were 4th and 8th respectively at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
As of Sunday, August 20th, at the World Athletics Championships – Budapest 2023, the United States takes the lead on the medal table. After two days of competition, the USA secured three gold medals, along with two silvers and one bronze, accumulating a total of six medals.

Spain claimed the second spot on the table, earning two golds in the 20km race walk events. Additionally, Ethiopia, Great Britain & N.I., Canada, Serbia, and Uganda have each clinched a gold medal so far.

🥇🏆🌍 #WorldAthleticsChamps #MedalTally #Budapest2023

Here’s the medal table standings for the World Athletics Championships – Budapest 2023:

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 United States 3 2 1 6
2 Spain 2 0 0 2
3 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4
4 Great Britain & N.I. 1 1 1 3
5 Canada 1 0 0 1
5 Serbia 1 0 0 1
5 Uganda 1 0 0 1
8 Italy 0 1 1 2
9 Australia 0 1 0 1
9 Botswana 0 1 0 1
9 Kenya 0 1 0 1
9 Poland 0 1 0 1
9 Sweden 0 1 0 1
14 Brazil 0 0 1 1
14 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1
14 Hungary 0 0 1 1
14 Netherlands 0 0 1 1
14 Romania 0 0 1 1
By Gary Smith

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for TrackAlerts.com. He has over 18 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who was the lead sports correspondent for Caribbean Net News, is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and World-Track.org.

