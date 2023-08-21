Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 3 Schedule

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Get ready to witness the excitement of Day 3 at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships in Hungary! From August 19th to 27th, the heart of Hungary will pulsate with global energy as exceptional athletes from around the world gather to compete at the highest level.

Don't miss our guide on How to Watch the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Live Stream, ensuring you catch every exhilarating second, no matter your location.

Represented by the Jamaican flag, a remarkable group of participants, including defending champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, will grace the track during Monday’s third day for the women’s 100m semi-finals. Meanwhile, Jaydon Hibbert, a dominant force in the men’s triple jump, is poised to pursue gold in today’s final. In the discus final, keep an eye on the talents of Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable day of athletic prowess and fierce competition!

Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships – Day 3 Schedule

11:50 am – Women’s 400mH Heats:

Rushell Clayton (Heat 1)

Janieve Russell (Heat 2)

Andrenette Knight (Heat 3)

12:35 pm – Men’s 400mH Semi-Final:

Jaheel Hyde (Heat 1)

Roshawn Clarke (Heat 3)

12:40 pm – Men’s Triple Jump Final:

Jaydon Hibbert (Jumping 5th)

1:05 pm – Men’s 110mH Semi-Final:

Orlando Bennett (Heat 1)

Hansle Parchment (Heat 3)

1:30 pm – Men’s Discus Final:

Fedrick Dacres (Throwing 4th)

Traves Smikle (Throwing 8th)

1:35 pm – Women’s 100m Semi-Finals:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Heat 1)

Shashalee Forbes (Heat 2)

Shericka Jackson (Heat 2)

Natasha Morrison (Heat 3)

2:10 pm – Women’s 400m Semi-Final:

Candice McLeod (Heat 1)

Nickisha Pryce (Heat 2)

Charokee Young (Heat 3)

2:40 pm – Men’s 110mH Final:

To Be Determined (TBD)

2:50 pm – Women’s 100m Final:

To Be Determined (TBD)

