Budapest 23 High Stakes: Jackson, Richardson, and Ta Lou Set for Thrilling 100m Semifinal

BUDAPEST, Hungary (August 20) – An electrifying showdown awaits in the women’s 100m semifinal at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, featuring the dynamic trio of Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Marie-Josée Ta Lou. Their clash on Monday’s Day Three promises a scorching race, setting the stage for a thrilling evening final.

All eyes are fixed on these top contenders, each vying for the coveted gold medal. This semifinal provides a tantalizing glimpse into what the impending final might hold.

With only the top two from each heat advancing directly to the final, the pressure is palpable. One of these elite sprinters might need to rely on a fast time to secure one of the two ‘fastest loser’ spots in the final showdown.

Richardson, the U.S. champion, made a powerful statement on Sunday, storming into the semifinals with a leading time of 10.92 seconds. Jackson and Ta Lou, equally impressive, showcased their championship form with dominant performances in their respective Day 2 heats.

Fraser-Pryce’s Budapest 23 Quest for Glory: 100m Semifinal Showdown with Neita, Davis, Swoboda

Meanwhile, the indomitable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a five-time world champion from Jamaica, is gearing up to face off against Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, USA’s rising star Tamari Davis, and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda in the first of the three semifinals.

In the third semifinal, all eyes will be on NCAA and CAC Games champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, Britain’s sprint sensation Dina Asher-Smith, and USA’s Brittany Brown.

The stage is set for an exhilarating display of speed and skill on the track.

Budapest 23 Women’s 100m Semifinals Start List:

Heat 1 – Start Time: 2:35 ET



Gina Lückenkemper (GER) – Personal Best: 10.95, Season Best: 11.00 Michelle-Lee Ahye (TTO) – Personal Best: 10.82, Season Best: 11.16 Daryll Neita (GBR) – Personal Best: 10.90, Season Best: 10.96 Ewa Swoboda (POL) – Personal Best: 10.94, Season Best: 10.94 Tamari Davis (USA) – Personal Best: 10.83, Season Best: 10.89 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) – Personal Best: 10.60, Season Best: 10.82 Zaynab Dosso (ITA) – Personal Best: 11.14, Season Best: 11.14 Rosemary Chukwuma (NGR) – Personal Best: 10.99, Season Best: 11.01

Heat 2 – Start Time: 2:43 ET

Boglárka Takács (HUN) – Personal Best: 11.14, Season Best: 11.14 Shashalee Forbes (JAM) – Personal Best: 10.96, Season Best: 10.96 Mujinga Kambundji (SUI) – Personal Best: 10.89, Season Best: 11.05 Shericka Jackson (JAM) – Personal Best: 10.65, Season Best: 10.65 Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) – Personal Best: 10.71, Season Best: 10.71 Marie-Josée Ta Lou (CIV) – Personal Best: 10.72, Season Best: 10.75 Zoe Hobbs (NZL) – Personal Best: 10.96, Season Best: 10.96 Jaël Bestué (ESP) – Personal Best: 11.10, Season Best: 11.10

Heat 3 – Start Time: 2:51 ET

Rani Rosius (BEL) – Personal Best: 11.18, Season Best: 11.18 Gina Bass (GAM) – Personal Best: 11.05, Season Best: 11.05 Brittany Brown (USA) – Personal Best: 10.90, Season Best: 10.90 Julien Alfred (LCA) – Personal Best: 10.81, Season Best: 10.83 Natasha Morrison (JAM) – Personal Best: 10.87, Season Best: 10.98 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) – Personal Best: 10.83, Season Best: 10.85 N’ketia Seedo (NED) – Personal Best: 11.11, Season Best: 11.11 Géraldine Frey (SUI) – Personal Best: 11.18, Season Best: 11.18

