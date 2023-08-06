caribshopper
How to watch European Athletics U20 Championships Live Stream

ByAnthony Foster

Aug 6, 2023
European Athletics U20 Championships Live Stream

The 2023 European Athletics U20 Championships Live Stream will be available from Monday, Aug 7-10, beginning at 08:00 (GMT). The event will be available through live stream links and TV coverage, published on the event’s page a few hours before the start time. 

How to watch the 2023 European Athletics U20 Championships Live Stream?

European Athletics U20 Championships Live Stream and TV Coverage:

  • Date: Monday, Aug 7th
  • Time: 08:00 (GMT)
  • Live stream links and TV channels will be posted on the event’s page a few hours or one day before the event.

There will be comprehensive streaming of all four days of the championships on the All-Athletics platform through the European Athletics website which will be accompanied by expert English-language commentary from Phil Minshull and Alex Seftel.

Highlights and event replays will also be available to watch on demand on the All-Athletics platform and the European Athletics YouTube channel shortly after each evening session. 

Important information, including results, entry lists, and the event schedule, can also be found on the same page. For more athletics events, you can refer to the provided schedule.

European Athletics U20 Championships Live Results:

European Athletics U20 Championships Entry Lists:

European Athletics U20 Championships Event Schedule:

All information and content will be provided in English language.

Remember to visit the event’s page for the most up-to-date information on live stream links, results, entry lists, and the event schedule. Enjoy the 2023 European Athletics U20 Championships!

In other track and field news, Jamaican Athletes Shine at 7th Annual Ed Murphey Classic, and Alana Reid Secures Victory in Women's 100m at Pan American U20 Championships

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

