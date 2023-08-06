Jamaica Celebrates 2 Medals, but China Dominates FISU World University Games Athletics

Sharing is caring!

China topped the medal table in athletics at the FISU World University Games in Chendgu (CHN) with an impressive performance, securing 10 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Turkiye secured the second position with 8 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze medals, while Poland claimed the third spot with 6 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals. In total, 33 countries managed to win medals at the prestigious event.

Rose Yeboah clears a high mark at FISU World University Games

The last day of the FISU World University Games saw a sensational result in the high jump competition, with Rose Yeboah from Ghana emerging victorious. She cleared a national record height of 1.94m in her third attempt, surpassing her previous personal best of 1.85m. It’s worth noting that she is also the African Champion of 2022. With her exceptional performance, Yeboah tied the 6th-best-ever African mark. Elena Kulichenko of Cyprus took the second position with an outdoor personal best of 1.91m.

In the javelin throw, Lithuanian athlete Edis Matusevicius secured the gold with a distance of 80.37 meters, edging out Cyprian Mrzyglod from Poland, who threw 80.02 meters.

Chinese athlete Zhang Jingqiang claimed victory in the long jump, leaping an impressive distance of 7.93m (+0.1) meters.

The tactical distance races were won by Maciej Wyderka from Poland in the 800 meters (1:49.09), Laura Pellicoro from Italy in the 1500 meters (4:15.82), and Simon Bedard of France in the 5000 meters (14:14.10).

In the morning half marathon, Hikaru Kitagawa from Japan secured the top spot in the women’s category with a time of 73:17, while Sezgin Atac from Turkiye dominated the men’s category, finishing with an impressive time of 64:36. Atac also managed to secure the second position in the 10 km race. Turkiye showcased their strength by winning both team competitions.

In the relay finals, China took home the gold in both the women’s 4×100 meters with a time of 43.70 and the men’s 4×100 meters in a thrilling finish against Thailand, with times of 38.792 and 38.798, respectively. Poland’s women’s team secured the victory in the 4×400 meters with a time of 3:32.81, while Turkish men’s team dominated the 4×400 meters in 3:03.46.

The FISU World University Games in Chendgu showcased remarkable talent and fierce competition, with athletes from various countries demonstrating their prowess on the track and field. Congratulations to all the winners and participants for their outstanding performances!

