Issam Asinga: A Global Talent with a Tough Choice in Athletics

Sharing is caring!

SAO PAULO, Brazil – The young sprint sensation Issam Asinga achieved a remarkable double victory at the South American Championships. He clinched the 100m title with a World Junior Record time of 9.89 seconds. Two days later, he dominated the 200m with a solid 20.19 seconds (his third-best performance).

Issam comes from a sporting family, as his parents were high-level athletes. His father, Tommy Asinga, specialized in the 800m event and represented Suriname at the 1988, 1992, and 1996 Olympics, achieving a personal best of 1:46.74 that still stands as the national record since 1992. Tommy also holds the national record in the 400m with a time of 46.89, set in 1991.

On the other hand, his mother, Ngozi Mwanamwambwa, was a former Zambian sprinter who competed in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics. Unstoppable Force: Asinga’s 9.89s Sprint Redefines U20 100m

Issam was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but spent his early years in Zambia before returning to the United States. With such international connections, he faces an intriguing decision regarding his future athletic representation. From Zero to Hero: How Issam Asinga Defeated Noah Lyles and Set Records at the PURE Athletics Spring Invitational

He can compete for the United States, Suriname, or Zambia. Considering his mother’s legacy, it seems he might follow in her footsteps, as Ngozi Mwanamwambwa has spent the majority of her life in the United States.

She was a resident of Principia College and a seven-time NCAA DIII All-American, earning top-eight finishes in the country in the 100m, 200m, and 400m races in 1991, 1992, and 1993.

Sharing is caring!