USA Dominates with Double Gold in 4x100m Relays at Budapest 2023 World Championships

Auburn Mann

Aug 26, 2023
(L to R) Christian Coleman, Tamari Davis, Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Twanisha Terry, Gabrielle Thomas, Sha'Carri Richardson and Brandon Carnes of Team United States celebrate after winning the Men's 4x100m Relay Final and Women's 4x100m Relay Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
On the penultimate day of the Budapest 2023 World Championships, the USA clinched double gold in both the Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Relay events.

The women’s team set a new championship record with a time of 41.03, marking the fourth fastest in the event’s history. The team, consisting of Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, Gabby Thomas, and Sha’Carri Richardson, navigated some shaky baton exchanges to triumph over Jamaica (41.21) and Great Britain (41.97). Davis, a 100m finalist, began strongly, quickly catching up to last year’s anchor, Terry. On the backstretch, Terry held her ground impressively against seasoned competitors like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was possibly participating in her final World Championship 4×1.

Sha’Carri Richardson Fends Off Shericka Jackson in Thrilling 4x100m Relay Finish – Budapest 2023

A slightly awkward baton pass to the 200m runner-up, Thomas, forced her to adjust her pace and positioning. Nevertheless, she regained her lead on the curve. Richardson received the baton smoothly from Thomas and faced her rival, Shericka Jackson, for the fifth time in this championship. Jackson, anchoring for Jamaica, was in lane 7, right next to the U.S. Richardson, the 100m champion, managed to fend off the two-time 200m champion and meet-record-holder, securing the USA’s second consecutive victory in this event over Jamaica and the rest of the world.

In the men’s race, Christian Coleman led off, passing the baton to Fred Kerley, who then handed it to Brandon Carnes. The final exchange was to the two-time World Champion, Noah Lyles, who crossed the finish line in 37.38, marking his third win in Budapest.

Remarkably, with Coleman, Kerley, and Lyles running, this relay team became the first to feature three 100m world champions. Coleman clinched the title in Doha during the 2019 games and was also the 100m champion in Eugene the previous year.

This championship also marked the first time since the 2007 Osaka World Championships that both US teams secured gold in the 4x100m finals at the same event.

Italy secured the silver with a time of 37.62, while Jamaica clinched the bronze in 37.76.

Shericka Jackson explains the reason for the muted celebration in Budapest 2023

By Auburn Mann

