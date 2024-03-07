As pedestrians stroll along Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas, they’re met with the striking sight of Nike’s latest outdoor advertising campaign. The campaign features hometown hero Sha’Carri Richardson, adorned in Nike’s latest collaboration with Jacquemus, capturing the essence of spring fashion.

Nike recently introduced Richardson, the World Athletics Championship gold medalist, as the face of its highly anticipated 2024 spring collection. The bold advertising display has caught the attention of locals and passersby alike, showcasing Richardson’s undeniable presence and style.

“Being from the city, representing the city to being posted in the city,” Sha’Carri Richardson shared on X, formerly Twitter, reflecting on her pride in being featured in the ad campaign. ALSO READ: Cash Bonanza: Champs 24 Offers $202,000 for 200m Record Breakers

Being from the city, representing the city to being posted in the city 🥹🌎 pic.twitter.com/fAhv1e44Nv — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itsshacarri) February 28, 2024

Sha’Carri Richardson’s prominence in the campaign not only highlights her achievements on the track but also celebrates her roots in Dallas. As she continues to make waves both in sports and fashion, Richardson’s partnership with Nike further solidifies her status as a hometown hero and style icon.

