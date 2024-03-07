Bahamian sprinter Tynia Gaither, set to turn 31 on March 16, has decided to retire from track and field, bidding farewell to a fairly good career.

Reflecting on her journey, Gaither expressed her only regret – not securing a medal at major senior international meets, including the Olympics and World Championships. Speaking to The Tribune from her residence in Austin, Texas, she stated, “I’m done. I am officially done now.” ALSO READ: Global Influence: International Officials Added to Champs 24 Lineup

Tynia Gaither revealed that her decision was influenced by her struggle to recover from an injury and the emotional toll of her brother Hashim’s passing in July. “With all that I’ve been dealing with mentally and physically, I just thought it was time for me to retire,” she explained.

Throughout her career, Tynia Gaither achieved notable successes, including a silver medal in the 200m at the Youth Olympic Games in 2010 and a bronze medal in the 200m at the Pan American Games in 2019. She also earned silver in the 200m at the NACAC Championships in 2022 and as a member of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team in her hometown of Grand Bahama. Additionally, Gaither clinched six national titles in the 100m and 200m events.

Her achievements include notable records such as a lifetime best of 11.02 in the 100m and 22.14 in the 200m. Reflecting on her career, Gaither expressed gratitude for the experiences gained through track and field, stating, “It was a great run. I have many great experiences that I will take with me forever as I move into the real world.”

