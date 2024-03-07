Champs 24, officially named ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, will offer a sweet incentive to schools whose athletes shatter any of the 200m records during the March 19-23 extravaganza at the National Stadium.

This exciting tidbit surfaced during the official launch of Champs 24, held under the stadium’s lights on Wednesday (6 Mar) night. ALSO READ: Global Influence: International Officials Added to Champs 24 Lineup

Record Breakers Rewarded: Champs 24 Unveils $202,000 Prize

Our title sponsors, GraceKennedy, will sprinkle a generous $202,000 upon the school of athletes who break any of the current 200m Champs records.

This isn’t just any gesture; it’s part of the festivities celebrating GraceKennedy’s 102nd anniversary. The grandness doesn’t stop there – GraceKennedy has dug deep into its pockets, committing $100 million in direct sponsorship to the event, complemented by an additional $78 million from its subsidiaries.

Richard Thompson, the Chairman of the organizing committee for the championships and principal of Titchfield High School, emphasized the meticulous planning and hard work behind this year’s extravaganza.

A staggering 101 boys teams and 97 girls teams are set to partake in the championships, engaging in fierce competition across 88 finals. The stage is set for an electrifying showdown, promising thrills and drama aplenty.

