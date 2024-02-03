METZ (FRA, Feb 3): World champion Femke Bol showcased her prowess at the Meeting Metz Moselle Athlélor (WIT Silver), delivering a stellar performance with a time of 49.69 in the 400m. This marks the sixth-fastest time indoors and the swiftest season opener in history.

Femke Bol is set to compete in the same event at Lievin (WIT Gold) next Saturday. Later in the evening, she clocked a personal best of 22.64 in the 200m.

Lieke Klaver dominated the 400m race with a time of 51.33, triumphing over Amandine Brossier, who set a personal best of 51.67. Klaver also excelled in the 200m, achieving a personal best time of 22.81 in the short track. Andrea Miklos of Romania secured second place behind Bol in the 400m with a personal best of 51.41, making it an exceptional double for Bol.

The men’s 400m witnessed a tight finish, with David Sombe emerging victorious in 46.23, closely followed by Attila Molnar in 46.24. However, Alexander Doom clinched victory in the B race with a remarkable time of 45.89, setting a meeting record and European lead, ahead of Lionel Spitz.

Notable performances in Metz included Hirut Meshesha clocking 8:28.46 in the women’s 3000m, securing the world lead, while Sarah Healy set an Irish record with 8:36.06 for second place. Yann Schrub won the men’s 3000m in 7:38.41, with Pietro Arese of Italy setting an Italian record with 7:38.42.

Kenyan Vincent Keter triumphed in the 1500m with a time of 3:34.80, while Ossama Meslek reclaimed his Italian record with 3:36.04 for second place, and Tshepo Tshite set a South African record with 3:36.92 for third place.

In sprint hurdles, Jamaican Damion Thomas won with a time of 7.61, and Nadine Visser clinched victory in the B final with 7.80 after a false start in the heats. Tshepiso Masalela set a meeting record in the 800m with 1:45.56, while Halimah Nakaayi won the women’s 800m in 1:59.15, ahead of Jemma Reekie in 1:59.42.

In field events, Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba achieved a world lead of 14.45m in the triple jump, and Chris Nilsen cleared 5.82m in the pole vault. Blessing Afrifa of Israel set a national record of 20.72 in the 200m, and Benjamin Robert achieved a French all-time best of 1:15.50 in the 600m.

