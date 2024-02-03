Julien Alfred of Preeminence Sports set the pace at the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic, dominating the Women’s 60m event with a swift 7.04 seconds on Saturday’s (3 Feb) final day. ALSO READ: Julien Alfred, Wayne Pinnock, and Ackelia Smith Showcase Talent at UNM Collegiate Classic

Jacious Sears from Tennessee trailed closely behind Alfred, securing second place with a rapid 7.09 seconds, while Hannah Waller of San Diego St. rounded out the top three with a time of 7.26 seconds.

Julien Alfred Leads Women’s 60m Qualifiers at New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Earlier in the heats of the event, Julien Alfred clocked 7.15 seconds in Heat 2 to secure her spot in the final. Jacious Sears of Tennessee also advanced with 7.18 seconds in Heat 5. Alia Armstrong from LSU claimed her spot in 7.29 seconds.

Additionally, Kevona Davis from Texas advanced with 7.31 seconds in Heat 3, closely followed by her teammate Kenondra Davis, 7.32 seconds in Heat 4. Ackelia Smith, also from Texas, secured her spot with 7.22 in Heat 2.

Dennisha Page of Tennessee, Hannah Waller of San Diego St., and Kevona Davis of Texas also qualified for the next round with times of 7.31 seconds, 7.31 seconds, and 7.31 seconds, respectively, despite finishing in the ‘q’ category due to their slower times.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s 60m, Myles Thomas, representing LSU, claimed victory with a blistering 6.59 seconds, showcasing his exceptional speed on the track. Marcellus Moore of Texas followed closely behind in second place with a time of 6.60 seconds, with Jordan Anthony from Arkansas securing third place in 6.62 seconds.

The intensity continued in the Women’s 60m Hurdles, where Alia Armstrong of LSU emerged victorious with a commanding 7.91 seconds, leading the pack with her impressive hurdling skills. Leah Phillips, also from LSU, secured second place in 7.99 seconds, while Talie Bonds, representing the USA, finished third with a time of 8.00 seconds.

In the Men’s 60m Hurdles, Jahiem Stern from LSU displayed his prowess with a first-place finish and a time of 7.71 seconds. Abel Jordan of Cal St. Fullerton closely followed in second place with a time of 7.72 seconds, while Matthew Sophia, also from LSU, secured third place in 7.75 seconds.

Moving on to the longer sprints, Khaleb McRae, representing Alabama, dominated the Men’s Seeded 400m with an impressive time of 45.02 seconds. Brian Herron from Texas followed in second place with 45.54 seconds, while Jose Figueroa, representing NB METRO, secured third place with a time of 46.34 seconds.

In the Women’s Seeded 400m, Rhasidat Adeleke of JRS Sports Management emerged victorious with 51.12 seconds. Lanae-Tava Thomas from Preeminence Sports secured second place in 51.67 seconds, while Dejanea Oakley, representing Texas, finished third with a time of 52.53 seconds.

The middle-distance races saw Luke Cunningham from New Mexico clinching victory in the Men’s 800m with a time of 1:52.60, followed by Jonathan Pfieffer of Cal St. Fullerton in second place with 1:52.81, and Joe Corbridge from Weber State in third place, 1:53.49.

In the Women’s 800m, Analisa Ibarra, representing New Mexico emerged victorious in 2:17.44, leading the pack in a tightly contested race. Ashlynn Viramontes from Cal St. Fullerton secured second place with 2:17.54, while Nanette Novak, also from Cal St. Fullerton, finished third, 2:17.75.

Jasmine Moore of Preeminence Sports showcased her talent in the Women’s Triple Jump, claiming victory with a jump of 14.34m (47 feet 0¾ inches). Mikeisha Welcome from Georgia secured second place with a jump of 13.52m (44 feet 4¼ inches), while Asia Phillips, representing Flying Angels International, finished third with a jump of 13.21m (43 feet 4¼ inches).

In the Men’s Triple Jump, Roman Kuleshov of Louisville emerged victorious with a jump of 15.36m (50 feet 4¾ inches), demonstrating his exceptional jumping abilities. Stafon Roach from ULM secured second place with a jump of 15.29m (50 feet 2 inches), while Josh Body, representing Angelo State, finished third with a jump of 15.09m (49 feet 6¼ inches).

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity