MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — At the COCAA First Chance Meet 2024 on the grass at Cornwall College, a flurry of young athletes displayed their talents, with many setting personal bests under varying wind conditions.

In the Class 4 girls’ 100m, Veneisha Pottinger of Mt. Alvernia High School clinched first place with a time of 13.35 seconds, facing a -0.3 m/s headwind. Rondae Arnold from Manning’s School followed in second with 13.77 seconds against a -0.9 m/s wind.

Mickhaela Phang, representing Mt. Alvernia High School, won the Class 3 girls’ 100m in 13.08 seconds, aided by a +0.9 m/s tailwind. Aleisha McKenzie of Petersfield High School finished in 13.37 seconds, battling a -0.8 m/s wind.

Daynea Colstock from Green Island High School led the Class 2 girls 100m, recording 12.88 seconds against a -0.5 m/s wind. Brianna Ming of Petersfield High School came second in 13.01 seconds, facing a -0.7 m/s wind.

In the Class 1 girls’ 100m, Fadine Abbott of Petersfield High School emerged victorious with 12.85 seconds, aided by a +0.4 m/s wind. Omelia Jeffrey from William Knibb Memorial High School clocked 12.99 seconds with a +0.1 m/s tailwind.

The Class 3 boys 100m saw Marques Robert Reid from Cornwall College take first place in 12.49 seconds, overcoming a -0.4 m/s headwind. Eljay Smith of William Knibb Memorial High School closely followed with 12.50 seconds under a +0.2 m/s wind.

Thomas Daley of Cornwall College dominated the Class 2 boys 100m with 11.44 seconds against a challenging -1.6 m/s wind. Oshane Jervis from Green Island High School finished in 11.71 seconds, facing an even stronger -2.4 m/s wind.

Sanjay Seymore from William Knibb Memorial High School won the Class 1 boys 100m in 11.28 seconds, benefiting from a +1.5 m/s tailwind, while Chance Segree of Herbert Morrison Technical High School clocked 11.31 seconds under the same wind conditions.

Veneisha Pottinger again triumphed in the Class 4 girls 200m, registering 26.63 seconds with a significant +3.2 m/s wind. Daniellia Dixon of William Knibb Memorial High School led the Class 3 girls 200m in 25.92 seconds, assisted by a +1.6 m/s wind.

The boys’ 200m races were equally competitive. Shawn-Jay Frances from Belmont Academy won the Class 3 event in 24.78 seconds, with a +1.6 m/s wind, and Tyre Anderson of Herbert Morrison Technical High School followed in 24.90 seconds, under a strong +4.5 m/s wind.

In the 400m events, Anthony Drummond from Cornwall College secured the Class 3 boys’ title in 56.23 seconds. Jabari Matheson of William Knibb Memorial High School led the Class 2 boys in 50.11 seconds, while Trevoy Smith from Herbert Morrison Technical High School topped the Class 1 boys in 50.36 seconds.

