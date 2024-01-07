NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Edward S. Temple Classic, hosted on January 6, 2024, at Tennessee State’s Gentry Center in Nashville, provided a platform for emerging athletes, though the event saw relatively modest times across various track disciplines.

Nyamadi and Harry Lead the Pack at Edward S. Temple Track Event

In the Men’s 55m hurdles, unattached athlete Atsu Nyamadi secured first place with a time of 7.79 seconds, leading the field in Heat 1. Brian Townsend from Tennessee State followed with a time of 8.12 seconds, reflecting the day’s trend of steady but not record-breaking performances.

Doris Mensah of Cumberland University won the Women’s 55m hurdles in 8.10 seconds, while Tamia Waters from Middle TN State University clocked 8.23 seconds, coming in second. Unattached competitor Bailey Smith completed the race in 8.63 seconds.

Serenity Harry of Tennessee State emerged as the winner in the Women’s 55m, recording a time of 7.13 seconds, closely followed by Lyn’Nikka Vance from Middle TN State University at 7.15 seconds and Lakesha Smith, also from Middle TN State University, at 7.30 seconds.

The Men’s 66m race saw John Sherman from Middle TN State University finishing in 6.38 seconds, with Johnquiez Guerrier, an unattached runner, following at 6.51 seconds. Tennessee State’s John Davis rounded out the top three with 6.52 seconds.

Leonie Beu of Middle TN State University led the Women’s 400m with a time of 1:00.00, ahead of Sanura Branigan from Tennessee State, who finished in 1:01.03.

In the men’s 400m, Michael Simmons Jr from Morehouse College achieved a time of 49.54 seconds, while Oladipo Akomolafe of Tennessee State clocked in at 50.85 seconds.

Praise Idamadudu from Cumberland University topped the Women’s 800m college category with a time of 2:27.64, followed by her teammate Ifunanya Muoghalu at 2:29.51.

The Men’s 800m college event was won by Robert Hooper from Tennessee State in 1:57.93, with Chazz Brown, also from Tennessee State, finishing a close second in 1:58.03.

Middle TN State University’s Lakesha Smith won the Women’s 200m college in 25.65 seconds, with Tennessee State’s Serenity Harry just behind her in 25.70 seconds.

John Sherman of Middle TN State University led the Men’s 200m college with a time of 22.52 seconds, followed by Michael Simmons Jr from Morehouse College, who clocked 22.63 seconds.

The Edward S. Temple Classic provided valuable competitive experience for the participating athletes, even as the event’s results reflected a focus on steady progression rather than record-setting paces.

