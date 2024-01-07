Justin Gatlin Joins Forces with Golden Elite for Freshman/Sophomore Meet
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Golden Elite Track and Field Club, in collaboration with Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion Justin Gatlin, is set to host two new track meets in Northwest Florida this year, aimed at nurturing young athletic talent. Registrations for both events are now open on CoachO.com.

The first event, the Justin Gatlin Invitational, is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, and targets high school freshmen and sophomores. According to the organizers, “This joint meet between Olympic Gold Medalist/World Champion Justin Gatlin and Golden Elite Track & Field is open to schools, clubs, and unattached athletes in graduating classes 2026 & 2027.”

Justin Gatlin, born on February 10, 1982, is a retired American sprinter notable for his achievements in the 60m, 100m, and 200m events. His career highlights include being the 2004 Olympic Champion in the 100m, a three-time World Champion in the 100m and 200m, and a 2019 World Champion in the 4 x 100m relay. Gatlin also won two World Indoor Championships in the 60m and secured three Diamond League titles in the 100m.

The second event, the Gulf Coast Primary Invitational Championship, is set for April 6th and caters to younger athletes aged 4-10 years. Open to clubs, schools, and unattached athletes, this event is part of a broader initiative to promote track and field in the region.
“These meets are NOT an effort to recruit but instead an effort to further promote track and field in Northwest Florida,” the organizers emphasize.

The Golden Elite Track and Field Club encourages parents and guardians to consider track and field as a sport for their children, even if they are currently engaged in other sports.
In their statement, they urge, “Please do them a favor and consider having them try out track and field.”

These events offer a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and gain valuable competitive experience. The involvement of a figure like Justin Gatlin highlights the commitment to providing high-quality opportunities for budding athletes in the area.

With these initiatives, the Golden Elite Track and Field Club is set to make a significant impact on the development of track and field among the youth in Northwest Florida.

