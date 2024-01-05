The startlist for the 30th annual Pure Water/JC/R. Danny Williams Development meet, set to commence on January 6, 2024, at the Ashenheim Stadium on Old Hope Road, is brimming with talent. The event, starting at 8:30 a.m., is poised to be a vibrant showcase of up-and-coming athletes in various track and field categories.

Attendees will be treated to an exciting array of races including the 100m, 400m, and 800m for both male and female athletes in different classes. The long-distance runners aren’t left out, with a 3000m open race for women and a demanding 5000m for men on the schedule.

Hurdles will take a spotlight too, with 70m, 80m, and 100m hurdles for females, and 100m and 110m hurdles for males. Both genders will also face the challenge of the 400m hurdles, testing their endurance and agility.

Field events promise equal excitement, featuring high jump, long jump, and triple jump. The strength and technique of athletes will further be on display in throwing events like discus, shot put, and javelin.

Results Session 1
#77 Boys 16-18 Discus Throw CLASS 1
#71 Boys 14-15 Triple Jump CLASS 2
#76 Boys 14-15 Discus Throw CLASS 2
#72 Boys 16-18 Triple Jump CLASS 1
#73 Girls 13-14 Discus Throw CLASS 3
#74 Girls 15-16 Discus Throw CLASS 2
#75 Girls 17-18 Discus Throw CLASS 1
#45 Women 12-99 Javelin Throw OPEN
#46 Men 12-99 Javelin Throw OPEN
#70 Girls 12-99 Triple Jump OPEN

Results Session 2
#47 Women 12-99 400 Meter Hurdles OPEN
#49 Boys 14-15 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 2
#48 Boys 16-18 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 1
#68 Men 19-99 400 Meter Hurdles CLUBS
#1 Women 12-99 3000 Meter Run OPEN
#2 Boys 12-99 5000 Meter Run OPEN
#58 Girls 12&U 70 Meter Hurdles CLASS 4
#59 Girls 13-14 80 Meter Hurdles CLASS 3
#78 Boys 11-12 80 Meter Hurdles CLASS 4
#60 Girls 15-16 100 Meter Hurdles CLASS 2
#62 Girls 17-18 100 Meter Hurdles CLASS1
#61 Women 19-20 100 Meter Hurdles CLUBS
#63 Boys 13 100 Meter Hurdles CLASS 3
#64 Boys 14-15 110 Meter Hurdles CLASS 2
#65 Boys 16-18 110 Meter Hurdles CLASS 1
#66 Men 19-99 110 Meter Hurdles CLUBS
#3 Girls 11-14 800 Meter Run class 3
#4 Girls 15-16 800 Meter Run class 2
#5 Girls 17-18 800 Meter Run Class 1
#6 Women 19-99 800 Meter Run Clubs/Inst
#7 Boys 12-13 800 Meter Run Class 3
#8 Boys 14-15 800 Meter Run Class 2
#9 Boys 16-18 800 Meter Run Class 1
#10 Men 19-99 800 Meter Run Club/Inst
#79 Women 12-99 400 Meter Run OPEN
#80 Men 12-99 400 Meter Run OPEN
#11 Girls 12&U 100 Meter Dash Class 4
#12 Girls 13-14 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3
#13 Girls 15-16 100 Meter Dash Class 2
#14 Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash Class 1
#15 Women 19-34 100 Meter Dash Club/Inst
#67 Boys 11-12 100 Meter Dash CLASS 4
#16 Boys 13 100 Meter Dash Class 3
#17 Boys 14-15 100 Meter Dash Class 2
#18 Boys 16-18 100 Meter Dash Class 1
#19 Men 19-75 100 Meter Dash Clubs/Inst

Results Session 3
#29 Girls 12&U High Jump Class 4
#30 Girls 13-14 High Jump Class 3
#31 Girls 15-16 High Jump Class 2
#32 Girls 17-18 High Jump Class 1
#33 Women 19-99 High Jump Clubs/Inst
#25 Boys 11-13 Long Jump Class 3
#26 Boys 14-15 Long Jump Class 2
#27 Boys 16-18 Long Jump Class 1
#28 Men 19-99 Long Jump Clubs/Inst
#38 Girls 12-16 Shot Put Class 2 3kg
#39 Girls 17-18 Shot Put Class1 4kg
#40 Women 19-34 Shot Put Clubs/Ins 4k
#41 Boys 12-14 Shot Put Class 3 – 3k
#42 Boys 14-15 Shot Put Class 2
#43 Boys 16-18 Shot Put Class 1 6kg
#44 Men 19-99 Shot Put Clubs/Inst 6
#34 Boys 12-13 High Jump Class 3
#35 Boys 14-15 High Jump Class 2
#36 Boys 16-18 High Jump Class 1
#37 Men 19-34 High Jump Clubs/Inst
#20 Girls 12&U Long Jump Class 4
#21 Girls 13-14 Long Jump Class 3
#22 Girls 15-16 Long Jump Class 2
#23 Girls 17-18 Long Jump Class 1
#24 Women Long Jump Open

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here