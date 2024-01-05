The startlist for the 30th annual Pure Water/JC/R. Danny Williams Development meet, set to commence on January 6, 2024, at the Ashenheim Stadium on Old Hope Road, is brimming with talent. The event, starting at 8:30 a.m., is poised to be a vibrant showcase of up-and-coming athletes in various track and field categories.

Attendees will be treated to an exciting array of races including the 100m, 400m, and 800m for both male and female athletes in different classes. The long-distance runners aren’t left out, with a 3000m open race for women and a demanding 5000m for men on the schedule.

Hurdles will take a spotlight too, with 70m, 80m, and 100m hurdles for females, and 100m and 110m hurdles for males. Both genders will also face the challenge of the 400m hurdles, testing their endurance and agility.

Field events promise equal excitement, featuring high jump, long jump, and triple jump. The strength and technique of athletes will further be on display in throwing events like discus, shot put, and javelin.