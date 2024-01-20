St. Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred opened her 2024 season with a stunning performance at the Dr. Martin Luther King Collegiate Invitational, clocking the 15th fastest indoor 200m run of all time. Her time of 22.28 seconds marks the fastest 200m indoor run in January since 1992.

Julien Alfred, a rising star in track and field, continues to build on her impressive track record after clocking the second-fastest time ever in this event in 2023 with a blistering 22.01 seconds. ALSO READ: Julien Alfred Set to Challenge Dina Asher-Smith in Millrose Games’ Women’s 60m Showdown

Trailing behind Julien Alfred in the race were Rhasidat Adeleke of JRS Sports Management, who finished in 22.49 seconds, securing second place. In third, Micayah Holland from Texas completed the race in 23.48 seconds, followed closely by Arizona’s Jade Brown in 23.65 seconds.

In 2023, Julien Alfred emerged as the top NCAA sprinter, concluding the year with a sprint double title. Her remarkable season with the Texas Longhorns led to her winning the 2023 Bowerman Award, an honor recognizing her outstanding achievements. Alfred stood out in a competitive field that included Jasmine Moore from Florida and Britton Wilson of Arkansas. Together, their achievements encompass ten NCAA titles, equal or break 12 collegiate records, and account for an impressive 33 top-10 all-time collegiate performances.

The prestigious Bowerman Award was presented to Alfred by the previous year’s winner, Abby Steiner, at the USTFCCCA Convention in Denver, CO, on Thursday, December 14.

