Jamaican school teams Kingston College (KC) and Hydel High outshone their rivals at the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools’ Track and Field Relay Festival 2024, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, on January 18.

KC and Hydel won all the races they entered, showcasing exhilarating relay performances from teams across the Caribbean. ALSO READ: Julien Alfred Set to Challenge Dina Asher-Smith in Millrose Games’ Women’s 60m Showdown

In the boys’ 17+ 4×400 Meter Relay, Kingston College clinched first place with a time of 3:25.18. Queen’s Royal College followed with 3:28.93, and Stvince Grammar School completed the race in 3:29.25. In the qualifying round, the KC team of Jaquan Coke, Amal Glasgow, Marchiro Rose, and Tajh-Marques White led with 3:26.75.

Hydel High dominated the girls’ 17+ 4×400 Meter Relay, finishing first in 3:46.94. St Lucia Sports and Roxborough Secondary School placed second and third with times of 4:35.34 and 4:50.18, respectively.

KC and Hydel also won the 4x100m relay finals

Kingston College also triumphed in the boys’ 17+ 4×100 Meter Relay, recording a swift 41.77 seconds. ST Benedict’s College finished in 41.98 seconds, and Presentation College S’Do completed the race in 42.14 seconds.

The girls 17+ 4×100 Meter Relay was highly competitive, with Hydel High leading in 47.83 seconds. Princes Margaret and Stlucia Sports followed with times of 49.28 and 51.90 seconds, respectively.

Other notable performances included Fatima College winning the U17 boys’ 4x400m in 3:42.53, ahead of Signal Hill Secondary’s 3:44.68. Bishop Anstey won the girls’ U17 4x400m in 4:17.26, beating Barrouallie St. Vincent’s 4:17.69.

Toco Secondary won the girls’ U15 4×60 shuttle hurdle in 54.25, and Roxborough Secondary took the boys’ final in 45.93. Bishop Anstey’s girls won the U17 4x60m shuttle hurdle in 49.64, and Roxborough Secondary boys won in 40.23.

Tunapuna Secondary secured the U15 girls 4x100m final in 52.91; EL Dorado East Secondary won the U17 boys’ 4x100m in 45.64; Barrouallie St. Vincent claimed the girls’ 4x800m open in 10:48.45; and Queen’s Royal College took the boys’ 4x800m open in 8:52.01.

Queen’s Royal College also won the U15 boys’ 4x200m in 1:45.04 and the U17 boys’ 4x200m in 1:37.43; Barrouallie St. Vincent won the girls’ U17 4x200m in 1:49.29; Princes Margaret took the 17+ boys’ 4x200m in 1:32.85 and the girls’ 17+ 4x200m in 1:44.65.

Point Fortin New Jets won the men’s 4x100m in 41.39, and Stallion secured the men’s 4x400m in 3:22.56.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity