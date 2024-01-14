At the 2024 UCS Spirit National Pole Vault Summit in Reno’s Livestock Center, the elite competition showcased remarkable performances. Defending World Indoor champion Sandi Morris achieved her best mark since July 2022, clearing 4.82 meters on her third attempt.

There was a tie for second place between Olympic winner Katie Moon and Canadian Anicka Newell, both reaching 4.53 meters, while Ekaterini Stefanidi finished fourth with 4.43 meters.

Chris Nilsen Tops Pole Vault Summit with Impressive 5.90m Clearance

The men’s competition also featured a season’s top mark. Chris Nilsen cleared 5.90 meters on his third attempt, securing the win and even attempting 6.01 meters. Zach Bradford finished second, and French vaulter Thibaut Collet placed third, both clearing 5.82 meters.

In fourth place was KC Lightfoot, followed by Austin Miller in fifth. Luke Winder and Sam Kendricks tied, each clearing 5.72 meters.

