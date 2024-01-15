At the 2024 Spokane Indoor Challenge, held on January 13, athletes from various colleges competed fiercely in several events, showcasing their speed and agility.

In the men’s 60-meter dash final, Junior Solo Hines from Whitworth clinched first place with a season record (SR) time of 6.81 seconds. He was closely followed by Senior Robin Black from the Academy of Art, who finished in 6.84 seconds. Junior Teagun Holycross from Montana completed the podium with a time of 6.87 seconds.

In the women’s category, Sophomore Juvonna Cornette from the Academy of Art took the top spot, setting a personal record (PR) with a time of 7.41 seconds. Junior E’lexis Hollis from Central Washington finished second in 7.45 seconds, and Freshman Toni Ann Lindsay, also from the Academy of Art, secured third place with a PR of 7.50 seconds.

In the men’s 200m final, sophomore Jeremiah Walker from San Jose State emerged victorious with a time of 21.24 seconds. He was closely followed by senior Shareez Hamm from the Academy of Art, who set a personal record (PR) of 21.47 seconds. Junior Teagun Holycross from Montana completed the podium with a PR of 21.75 seconds.

The women’s 200m saw senior Lauryn James from the Academy of Art clinch first place in 24.65 seconds. Eve Divinity, a sophomore from San Jose State, finished second with a season record (SR) of 24.83 seconds, while Kyla Richardson from the Philippines set a PR of 24.87 seconds to finish third.

In the men’s 400m, Christopher Coats, a sophomore from San Jose State, won the final in 47.17 seconds. Shareez Hamm again made a strong showing, finishing second with a PR of 47.47 seconds. Jeremiah Walker, also from San Jose State, secured third place with 48.37 seconds.

The women’s 400m was led by sophomore Alyssa Bean from San Jose State, who set a season best of 56.52 seconds. Danae Manibog from the Philippines came in second with a PR of 56.60 seconds, and junior Sarah Mosteller, also from San Jose State, completed the top three in 57.43 seconds.

In the men’s 800m final, sophomore Christopher Malone from San Jose State recorded a PR of 1:53.71 to take first place. Junior Anass Mghari from Boise State followed closely with a PR of 1:54.15, while junior Casey Crouch from Montana finished third with 1:55.74.

Boise State’s Janiah Brown, a junior, led the women’s 800m with a PR of 2:10.48. Junior Lina Hanich from the Academy of Art came in second, followed by sophomore Michaela Andrews, also from the Academy of Art.

In the men’s 60m hurdles final, unattached Jaydon Green won with a PR of 7.99 seconds. Drew Klein from Central Washington and Rusty Lee from Eastern Washington placed second and third with PRs of 8.29 and 8.46 seconds, respectively. Malachi Snow from San Jose State was the fastest in the heats with 7.93 seconds.

Eastern Washington’s Madelyn Knight won the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.37 seconds, setting a PR. Jazzmine Davis and Reyna Johnson, both from UC Irvine, finished second and third with PRs of 8.62 and 8.66 seconds, respectively.

In the field events, Jason Upton from Montana won the men’s long jump with 7.01 meters. Reyna Johnson from UC Irvine took the women’s long jump with a PR of 5.89 meters. In the men’s triple jump, junior Yacouba Gnacko from the Academy of Art won with 15.07 meters.

