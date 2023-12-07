Share the News: Tap to Share

Manchester High School recently unveiled the second edition of the Manchester Capital Run, scheduled to take place on campus this Sunday, December 10, at 6:30 am. Garnering substantial support from both the business community and various organizations within the parish, the event promises to be a notable occasion.

His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Donovan Mitchell, has pledged a significant contribution of five hundred thousand dollars from his organization, leading a notable array of sponsors. The list includes esteemed figures such as the Honourable Rhoda Moy Crawford, Member of Parliament, and entities like the Ministry of Health, Jamaica Standard Products, Power Services Limited, alongside Jerry Holness, a revered track and field coach and former head of the school’s sports department.

Additionally, a diverse group of local businesses, including Superior Books & Stationery, Fresh Valu Supermarket, and Corner Top Bottling, among others, have joined the extensive sponsorship roster.

The Honourable Custos Rotulorum, Lt. Col. Garfield Sean Green, and Mrs. Natalee Nugent-Welcome from the Ministry of Education, have endorsed the event. Both dignitaries have committed to participating in the race and supporting the participants through to the finish line.

Vincent Marshall, the school’s chairman, has also expressed his full backing for the event and plans to join the participants at the starting line.

Principal Jasford Gabriel conveyed his confidence in achieving the fundraising target of ten million dollars. He emphasized the critical need for these funds to sustain the school’s sports programs, encompassing track and field, football, cricket, and several other sports. Gabriel highlighted the positive impact of sports on students, including improved time management, behavior, and focus in school.

Kadia Flemmings, the race director and coach at Manchester High, detailed the race logistics. The race will commence at Ward Avenue and conclude at the school’s gates, passing through various local landmarks. He outlined the prizes, including cash and trophies across different categories, and noted the participation fees for different groups. Flemmings underscored the school’s legacy in middle and long-distance track events, citing past students who have become Olympians, such as Natoya Goule-Toppin and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The inaugural Manchester Capital Run was held on December 10, 2017, following the same route planned for this year’s event.