Several athletes achieved personal bests at the Clemson Opener on December 8, 2023, where Clemson University’s Indoor Track Facility was abuzz with a competitive spirit.

In the women’s 600 meters, Clemson senior Ken’naria Gadson led the field with a personal best of 1:29.05, followed by fellow Clemson senior Lashanna Graham with a time of 1:31.19. Anderson University’s Brianna Quartararo rounded out the top three with her own personal best of 1:35.96.

The men’s 600 meters was a close contest, with Florida A&M sophomore William Shelton clinching first place in 1:19.92, just ahead of Clemson sophomore Daniel Kidd at 1:19.94. Clemson senior Theron Bradford also notched a personal best with a time of 1:20.02.

Abbey Frock of Southern Wesleyan took the women’s one-mile final with a personal best of 5:30.10. She was trailed by Florida A&M freshman Niya Coleman at 5:32.69 and Western Carolina sophomore Sydney Lowe at 5:38.85.

Clemson's own senior Samuel Garringer achieved a personal best in the men's one-mile final with 4:16.50. Southern Wesleyan sophomore Ronan O'Neill and Life freshman Evan Rogers completed the event in 4:33.16 and 4:56.63, respectively.

Jessica McLean, a Clemson sophomore, finished the women’s 1000 meters in 2:53.59, setting a personal best. Clemson senior Kayan Green closely followed her with a time of 2:54.40 and Georgia Tech sophomore Gracie Marston at 2:57.84.

In the men's 1000 meters, Clemson freshman Blaik Slavinski led the way with a time of 2:20.52. His teammate, junior Gabriel Ludwick, set a personal best with a finish of 2:23.41, while senior Tarees Rhoden completed the Clemson sweep in 2:25.05.

Lucheyona Weaver from N. Carolina A&T achieved a personal best in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, recording a time of 8.19 seconds. Mulern Jean and Clemson junior Antoinette Van Der Merwe followed with times of 8.29 and 8.34 seconds, respectively.

JaMeesia Ford, a freshman from South Carolina, won the women’s 300 meters in 35.83 seconds. Fellow freshman Zaya Akins also from South Carolina finished in 36.77 seconds, with the unattached Karimah Davis close behind at 36.91 seconds.

In the men’s 300 meters, Clemson senior Cameron Rose achieved a personal best of 32.61 seconds. Anthony Greenhow, a junior from South Carolina, finished in 32.65 seconds, and Brandon Nya, a senior from N. Carolina A&T, recorded a personal best of 33.66 seconds.

Georgia Tech senior Lydia Troupe set a personal best in the women’s 400 meters with a time of 55.18 seconds. N. Carolina A&T senior Mykayla Perry and St. Augustine’s freshman Asheika Smith finished in 56.31 and 57.44 seconds, respectively, both setting personal bests.

The men’s 400 meters saw Kailen Perry, a sophomore from St. Augustine’s, setting a personal best with a time of 48.02 seconds. Amarion Harrell, a freshman also from St. Augustine’s, finished in 48.94 seconds, and Xzaviah Taylor, a freshman from N. Carolina A&T, completed in 49.04 seconds.

The women’s 800 meters was won by N. Carolina A&T freshman Serenity Brazell in 2:15.71, with Alicia Recio and N. Carolina A&T senior Camille Herring following with times of 2:16.96 and 2:21.90, respectively.

Howard freshman Jordan Good led the men’s 800 meters with a finish of 1:55.49. Western Carolina junior Henry Stecher and N. Carolina A&T freshman Kamren Kennedy followed with times of 1:56.05 and 1:56.61, respectively.

Karimah Davis, unattached, sprinted to victory in the women’s 200 meters with a time of 23.20 seconds. South Carolina junior Jayla Jamison and Georgia Tech junior Sheleah Harris finished in 23.46 and 24.30 seconds, respectively.

Caleb Jackson, a senior from N. Carolina A&T, set a personal best in the men’s 200 meters with a time of 21.41 seconds.

Ja’Leak Perry, a Howard senior, completed the 200 meters in 21.56 seconds, also setting a personal best.

The field events witnessed impressive feats as well. In the men’s pole vault, South Carolina sophomore Conor Reilly cleared a personal best of 4.85 meters (15-11), while teammate Parker Samuelson followed with a vault of 4.55 meters (14-11).

The high jump was dominated by South Carolina’s junior Channing Ferguson and freshman Nathanil Figgers, who both cleared 2.10 meters (6-10¾).

Shot putter Dylan Targgart, a junior from South Carolina, threw a remarkable 18.91 meters (62-½), securing first place, with N. Carolina A&T junior Carlos Alexander achieving a throw of 16.19 meters (53-1½).

In the women’s long jump, UNCW senior Courtney Lines leaped to a first-place finish with a mark of 6.16 meters (20-2½), closely followed by Georgia Tech senior Ameia Wilson with a jump of 6.15 meters (20-2¼).

Denae Hill, a senior from Florida A&M, led the women’s shot put with a personal best throw of 12.90 meters (42-4), and Clemson freshman Kendra Dye threw 12.36 meters (40-6¾).

The women’s high jump saw Georgia Tech junior Shanty Papakosta clear 1.83 meters (6-0), with Howard senior Nyagoa Bayak achieving a season-best of 1.80 meters (5-10¾).

Shantae Foreman of Clemson soared to 13.08 meters (42-11) to win the women’s triple jump, while Ronasche Fluker from Georgia State landed at 12.00 meters (39-4½) for second place.

In the men’s triple jump, South Carolina sophomore Theophilus Mudzengerere reached a personal best with a leap of 16.00 meters (52-6), and N. Carolina A&T junior Joseph Palmer followed with a mark of 14.94 meters (49-¼).