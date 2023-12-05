Share the News: Tap to Share

Panam Sports is proud to announce Americo as the headline act of the 2023 Panam Sports Awards taking place on December 9 in Miami.

The top Chilean cumbia artist has had an incredibly successful and active 20-year career that has maintained him as a popular Chilean star including the last 15 as a solo artist. He has collaborated with other great stars of Latin music and has served as a Coach and Judge on the hit show “The Voice” in Ecuador.

Americo’s performance will close out the exciting night of pageantry celebrating the greatest athletes and performances of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. Fans can expect to hear some of his top hits throughout his career, including songs from his new album “Cumbia Despechada”.

“I am very happy and proud to be part of this awards ceremony, the most important for sport in the Americas. I am a sports fan and I have to admit that I felt the emotion every day while the Pan American Games were held in my country. It will be a magical night where in addition to seeing who is elected the best of the continent, we will have a great time with a show of my greatest hits and of course my new album,” said Americo.

Excitement for the second edition of the Panam Sports Awards continues to build with a record number of sports fans voting for the best performances of the Pan American Games held in Chile’s capital. Voting for the best athletes of the Americas officially closes tonight, December 5 at 11:59pm ET. Click here to cast your votes!

Now, Panam Sports is honored to welcome a world-renowned star such as Americo to the ceremony to bring even more emotion to the celebration of the continent’s greatest sporting event.

Fans of sport and music alike can watch the Panam Sports Awards and Americo’s singing talent live on the Panam Sports Channel for free across the globe as well as on Chilevision in Chile. The Panam Sports Awards begin with the Red Carpet at 5:00 pm ET before the awards show begins at 5:45.

Tune in to the Panam Sports Awards LIVE on December 9 from Miami. Click here to download the free Panam Sports Channel mobile application and join Americas’ Olympic Movement.