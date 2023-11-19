Share the News: Tap to Share Shericka Jackson: Jamaican Sprint Star Honored with UTech’s Doctor of Laws Degree">

She is now Dr. Shericka Jackson. The two-time 200m world champion was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of Technology (UTech) in Jamaica on Saturday (19 November).

“It was truly a special and awesome day yesterday. I am grateful and happy to be conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UTech,” Shericka Jackson said. ALSO READ: Michael McIntosh Gives Back to Calabar with Winston Davis Scholarship

“The rewards for working diligently, persevering, being resilient, determined, and focused can come from unexpected sources.

“Be encouraged. If your faith is strong, there is always hope for you. There are many ways for each of us to contribute towards building a better nation, and I encourage everyone to pursue their dreams no matter the circumstances.

“It’s indeed a big moment. I sincerely thank all who were involved in the nominating process for making this moment possible. To my amazing family, friends, sponsors, and supporters, thank you for the unconditional love and support. I appreciate it very much.”

The honorary doctorate is the latest in a series of accolades for the Jamaican sprinter who secured back-to-back world 200m titles in Budapest, Hungary, this year. Over the past seven years, she has shown unmatched versatility across all three sprint distances – 100m, 200m, and 400m.

Shericka Jackson excels as a versatile sprinter with notable achievements in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events. Her 10.65 seconds speed in the 100m ranks her among the top five women ever, and she holds the title of the fastest current female in the 200m with 21.41 seconds.

She has five Olympic Games medals and 11 won at the World Athletics Championships.

In 2022, 29-year-old Shericka Jackson was honored with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class by the Jamaican Government. This prestigious award was in recognition of her exceptional achievements in the sport of Track and Field Athletics, spanning national, World Championships, and Olympic levels.