Olympic Sprinter Shericka Jackson Receives Honorary Doctorate from UTech
Olympic Sprinter Shericka Jackson Receives Honorary Doctorate from UTech
Share the News: Tap to Share
Shericka Jackson: Jamaican Sprint Star Honored with UTech’s Doctor of Laws Degree">

She is now Dr. Shericka Jackson. The two-time 200m world champion was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of Technology (UTech) in Jamaica on Saturday (19 November).

“It was truly a special and awesome day yesterday. I am grateful and happy to be conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UTech,” Shericka Jackson said. ALSO READ: Michael McIntosh Gives Back to Calabar with Winston Davis Scholarship

“The rewards for working diligently, persevering, being resilient, determined, and focused can come from unexpected sources.
“Be encouraged. If your faith is strong, there is always hope for you. There are many ways for each of us to contribute towards building a better nation, and I encourage everyone to pursue their dreams no matter the circumstances.

  • UTech Bestows Honorary Doctorate on World Champion Shericka Jackson
  • UTech Bestows Honorary Doctorate on World Champion Shericka Jackson
  • UTech Bestows Honorary Doctorate on World Champion Shericka Jackson
  • UTech Bestows Honorary Doctorate on World Champion Shericka Jackson

“It’s indeed a big moment. I sincerely thank all who were involved in the nominating process for making this moment possible. To my amazing family, friends, sponsors, and supporters, thank you for the unconditional love and support. I appreciate it very much.”

The honorary doctorate is the latest in a series of accolades for the Jamaican sprinter who secured back-to-back world 200m titles in Budapest, Hungary, this year. Over the past seven years, she has shown unmatched versatility across all three sprint distances – 100m, 200m, and 400m.

Shericka Jackson excels as a versatile sprinter with notable achievements in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events. Her 10.65 seconds speed in the 100m ranks her among the top five women ever, and she holds the title of the fastest current female in the 200m with 21.41 seconds.

She has five Olympic Games medals and 11 won at the World Athletics Championships.

In 2022, 29-year-old Shericka Jackson was honored with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class by the Jamaican Government. This prestigious award was in recognition of her exceptional achievements in the sport of Track and Field Athletics, spanning national, World Championships, and Olympic levels.

Share the News: Tap to Share
Shericka Jackson: Jamaican Sprint Star Honored with UTech’s Doctor of Laws Degree">
Previous articleMichael McIntosh Gives Back to Calabar with Winston Davis Scholarship
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here