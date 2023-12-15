MONACO (MON): The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced the suspension of Kenyan distance runner James Mwangi for eight years, starting from December 21, 2022, due to his second anti-doping violation.

Additionally, Kenyan distance runners Rebecca Korir and Joyce Tele have been suspended for two years and 18 months, respectively, after testing positive for banned substances. Sitora Khamidova of Uzbekistan, a competitor in the 2016 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for three banned substances.

Colombian distance runner John Tello Zuniga, 37, will face a three-year suspension beginning August 25, 2023, for using the steroid Clenbuterol. Zuniga achieved a marathon best of 2:14:21 in 2021.

Moroccan marathoner Samir Jouaher has received a six-year ban for using Erythropoietin (EPO) and Continuous Erythropoietin Receptor Activator (CERA). Jouaher’s victory at the Riyadh Marathon in Saudi Arabia on February 11, with a time of 2:08:42, has been nullified.

Vidal Basco from Bolivia, who has run 62:50 in the Half Marathon and 28:34.37 in the 10,000m (recorded in 2019), has been banned for four years for using Clenbuterol.