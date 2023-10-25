Share the News: Tap to Share

SANTIAGO, Chile – The athletics stage is set for the Pan American Games, with the final roster for track and field events showcasing a blend of emerging talents and seasoned pros. Among the standouts are Brazil’s Erik Cardoso and Felipe Bardi in the 100m dash, Colombian Anthony Zambrano in the 400m, and American Emmanuel Bor taking on both the 1500m and 5000m events.

Seasoned Pros and New Faces Set to Ignite Pan American Games’ Athletics Events

The Pan American Games, a multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all nations in the Americas, serve as a showcase for a wide array of athletic talents. From archery to wrestling, the event acts as a continental platform similar to the Olympics. However, it is the track and field events that often capture the public’s imagination, showcasing both emerging talents and seasoned pros from across the Americas.

In the sprints, Alonso Edward of Panama and Jerod Elcock of Trinidad & Tobago are also expected to challenge for podium finishes in the 100m. Edward will pull double duty, running the 200m as well, where he’ll compete against Kyle Greaux of Trinidad & Tobago and young Brazilian sensation Renan Correa.

Anthony Zambrano of Colombia, a household name in the 400m race, leads the charge in his category. Meanwhile, American Emmanuel Bor and Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutout are names to watch in the 5000m. Bor’s versatility is further on display as he is also due to contest the 1500m. ALSO READ: How to watch the Pan American Games Live Stream?

The long-distance category of 10000m features the likes of Sam Chelanga, who is the fastest among the eleven entrants. The 3000m steeplechase event could be a Canadian affair, with World Championship finalist Jean-Simon Desgagnes as a top contender.

In hurdling events, Jamaican Jaheel Hyde and American Christopher Robinson will be the faces to watch in the 400m hurdles. Brazilians Rafael Pereira and Eduardo Rodrigues are ready to scale new heights in the 110m hurdles.

As the Pan American Games draw near, it’s clear the athletics world is primed for an exciting showcase. With a combination of seasoned athletes and rising stars, the event is sure to offer its fair share of electrifying moments and perhaps even a few surprises.