DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 30: Fedrick Dacres of Jamaica competes in the Men's Discus final during day four of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 30, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for IAAF)
Fredrick Dacres and O’dayne Richards, both former World Athletics Championships medalists, lead Jamaica’s track and field contingent for the Pan American Games Santiago 2023.

Fredrick Dacres, a silver medalist at the Doha 2019 World Athletics Championships, is set to compete in the men’s discus event. Dacres has previously clinched titles at the Pan Am Games in Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, as well as at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

O’dayne Richards, who secured a bronze medal at the Beijing 2015 World Athletics Championships, will participate in the men’s shot put. Richards also holds titles from the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games.

Joining them is Ashia Praught Leer, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase champion, who also secured a silver medal in the 1500m at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.  ALSO READ: How to watch the Pan American Games Live Stream?

The team also features 400m hurdler Jaheel Hyde, quarter-miler Navasky Anderson, and national shot put record holder Rajindra Campbell.

Other athletes on the Jamaican team for the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 include:

  • Jevaughn Whyte
  • Odaine McPherson
  • Michael Sharp
  • Andrae Dacres
  • Christoff Bryan
  • Lushane Wilson
  • Kai Chang
  • Zaavan Richards
  • Elvis Graham
  • Mickaell Moodie
  • Lloydrica Cameron
  • Samantha Hall
  • Adrienne Adams
