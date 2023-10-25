Share the News: Tap to Share

In a wave of significant announcements across the athletic landscape, Polish sprinter Kamila Ciba called time on her career, while American middle-distance runner Karissa Schweizer revealed undergoing surgery for haglund’s deformity. Meanwhile, World Athletics is on a hiring spree, unveiling three job openings, as Athletics Ireland selects Caitriona Jennings for the 2023 50Km World Championships in India.

Polish Sprinter Kamila Ciba Announces Retirement: End of an Era for Polish Athletics

Ciba, a prominent figure in Polish athletics, declared her retirement recently. The sprinter’s achievements include a gold medal at the 2021 World Relays in the 4x200m and multiple Polish Championships to her name. Her decision marks the end of an era for Poland’s sprinting community.

Over in Portland, Karissa Schweizer, a member of the Bowerman Track Club, made her own announcement, albeit of a different nature. After undergoing surgery for haglund’s deformity on her right side in 2021, she has now had the same procedure on her left. Schweizer took to social media to share the news, raising questions about her competitive future.

In Monaco, World Athletics is making headlines for different reasons. The governing body of the sport has published three job vacancies: an Air Quality Project Manager, an internship position within Member Relations, and a Communications Manager and PR & Campaigns Manager. Applications and details are now available on the World Athletics website.

Caitriona Jennings Tapped for 2023 50Km World Championships: Boost for Irish Ultra-Distance

Athletics Ireland was not to be left behind in the slew of announcements. Caitriona Jennings, who secured a fifth-place finish at the 2019 50Km World Championships, will represent Ireland in the 2023 edition of the event in India, set for November 5. Jennings’ selection bolsters Ireland’s hopes in the ultra-distance category.

As athletes and organizations continue to make critical decisions affecting the future of the sport, one thing is certain: the athletic world is anything but static. Whether it’s retirements, medical updates, job vacancies, or team selections, these developments collectively shape the next chapter of athletics.